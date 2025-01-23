One-Million-Strong: Bybit Card Marks Major Milestone in User Base

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to share a new milestone in user adoption of the crypto-friendly Bybit Card, now serving over 1 million card holders worldwide. Announcing over 100,000 USDT in rewards through a variety of fun challenges, the Bybit Card has officially kicked off the celebration to welcome new users and thank existing customers.

In less than a year, the Bybit Card has gone from zero to over a million global users, winning hearts and swipes with its seamless integration into the global Mastercard network, user-friendliness, and commitment to making crypto an everyday choice. As crypto adoption continues to rise, more and more users are seeking ways to spend their crypto, and the Bybit Card offers an intuitive solution with simple off-ramp features, attractive perks and cashbacks, and competitive APRs on eligible crypto balances.

To show appreciation for its growing global community, Bybit is offering exciting giveaways in an inclusive celebration from Jan. 23 to Feb 23, 2025. Here's what's up for grabs for applicants and users who register for the event:

Welcome Perk : Successful applicants will receive a virtual gift box along with the virtual card, each containing a small token of thanks in USDT, DOGE, SOL , and other sought-after tokens. Gifts are distributed on a first-come, first serve basis.

: Successful applicants will receive a virtual gift box along with the virtual card, each containing a small token of thanks in , and other sought-after tokens. Gifts are distributed on a first-come, first serve basis. More Sharing, More Winning : Bybit's regular referral program offers 20 USDT for every successful referral, and new users receive 10 USDT. During this special event, the top referrer will take home a grand prize of 15,000 USDT from the 100,000 USDT prize pool.

: Bybit's regular referral program offers 20 USDT for every successful referral, and new users receive 10 USDT. During this special event, the top referrer will take home a grand prize of from the 100,000 USDT prize pool. Up to 5% Cashback: Users will get to select one cashback category of their choice and enjoy up to 50 USDT or 5% cashback throughout the event, with VIP users given two categories to diversify their rewards.

"This milestone reflects the growing adoption of crypto payment solutions and our users' trust in Bybit's services. We are proud of this incredible achievement thanks to the amazing global crypto community." said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. "We will continue on our mission to spread the love for crypto and support our users as they make memories with the Bybit Card."

Starting the new year a million strong, the Bybit Card is dedicated to refining crypto-friendly payment solutions for everyday use, enriching the traditional payment system by weaving in crypto options, one transaction at a time.

Registration is required for the event. Terms and conditions apply: Bybit Card - One-Million Celebration

Bybit / TheCryptoArk / TheBybitCard

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604697/Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/5131032/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/one-million-strong-bybit-card-marks-major-milestone-in-user-base-302358607.html