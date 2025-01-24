The Now Corp.: The Now Corporation's Subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc., Targets Southwest Expansion with EV Charging and Community Solar Initiatives

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 24, 2025 / The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN) is excited to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc., is preparing to establish a significant presence in the Southwest, focusing on the New Mexico and Arizona markets. The company plans to collaborate with channel partners to drive the adoption of solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, a pivotal step in its commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable energy solutions.

In anticipation of this expansion, Green Rain Solar has already registered with the Secretaries of State in both Arizona and New Mexico. The company's long-term vision includes integrating solar energy into EV infrastructure while addressing the energy needs of high-cost urban areas across the region.

To further its growth strategy, Green Rain Solar is relocating its West Coast regional offices to New Mexico. The move reflects the company's confidence in the state's vast solar energy potential and rapidly growing adoption of solar panel installations. Additionally, New Mexico's favorable tax policies compared to California will help reduce operating costs and create opportunities for investment in community solar projects.

"New Mexico and Arizona represent a unique opportunity for us to expand our vision of urban solar energy and grid integration," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of The Now Corporation. "Our goal is to partner with forward-thinking organizations and communities to establish clean, reliable energy solutions, including solar-integrated EV charging networks."

The move into the Southwest aligns with Green Rain Solar's broader mission to become a leader in the renewable energy sector, offering sustainable, scalable solutions for urban and rural markets alike.

About The Now Corporation

The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN) is committed to advancing clean energy solutions through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc. Green Rain Solar focuses on urban rooftop solar installations and grid-connected power solutions, targeting markets with high energy costs. By combining state-of-the-art solar and battery technologies, The Now Corporation is dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector.

About Green Rain Solar Inc.

Green Rain Solar Inc., a subsidiary of The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN), is a solar energy utility company specializing in urban solar energy and grid integration. The company develops innovative rooftop solar projects to transform sunlight into grid-connected power, promoting sustainable energy solutions for high-cost urban areas.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of The Now Corporation to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, The Now Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

