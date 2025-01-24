Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2025) - The BC Bud Corporation (CSE: BCBC) (OTC Pink: BCBCF) (FSE: W04) ("The BC Bud Co" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 9, 2025, due to significant demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") to up to $1.5 million (previously $1 million). Under the upsized Placement, the Company will issue up to 20 million units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.075 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1.5 million.

Additionally, the Company announces that it has closed the second tranche of the Placement raising gross proceeds of $511,275 through the sale of 6,816,998 Units. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months. The Company previously closed the first tranche of the Placement on January 17, 2025 for aggregate gross proceeds of $631,300. To date, the Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $1.142 million through the sale of an aggregate of 15,234,330 Units. Please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 17, 2025 and January 9, 2025 for additional details regarding the Placement.

No finder's fees were paid in connection with the first or second tranche of the Placement. All securities issued in the second tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on May 25, 2025, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Net proceeds of the Placement will be utilized for business development and general working capital purposes.

Grant of Options

The Company also announces that it has issued an aggregate of 8 million incentive stock options ("Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the Company's omnibus share incentive plan. Each Option is exercisable by the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 for a period of two years.

About The BC Bud Co.

The B.C. Bud Co. is a house of brands created by industry professionals who are passionate about the user experience.

On behalf of the board of directors of The BC Bud Co.

Brayden Sutton

Chief Executive Officer and Director

