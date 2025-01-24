US Healthcare Environmental Services Market to Hit USD 9,529.4 Million by 2029 with 7.1 % CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global US healthcare environmental services market, valued at US$ 6,317.3 million in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.1%, reaching US$ 6,755.3 million in 2024 and an impressive US$ 9,529.4 million by 2029. Maintaining a hygienic environment in healthcare facilities is critical as it prevents and limits the spread of infections, thus ensuring public safety. Mitigating infectious diseases among patients and healthcare workers is minimized by regular cleaning and disinfection of surfaces, equipment, and patient rooms. Moreover, a clean environment enhances the reputation of healthcare facilities, significantly enhancing the quality of care.

The key factors driving the US healthcare environmental services market growth include the growing availability of advanced cleaning & disinfection products; the increasing awareness among consumers on maintaining hygiene standards within healthcare facilities; the modernization of healthcare facilities; and a surge in HAIs.

New healthcare facilities are being established due to a rise in surgical procedures, necessitating extensive environmental services to uphold stringent safety & cleanliness regulations. Regulatory bodies such as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and OSHA's regulatory guidelines are also expected to create growth opportunities for market players. Key healthcare facilities outsource their environmental services to specialized vendors who enable them to meet stringent criteria. Environmental services (EVS) companies invest in R&D activities to innovate offerings, adopt green cleaning practices, expand service portfolios, and gain ISSA CIMS-GB certification to stay competitive.

Browse in-depth TOC on "US Healthcare Environmental Services Market"

91 - Tables

44 - Figures

158 - Pages

By type, the US healthcare environmental services market is classified into core-cleaning services, infection control & prevention services, enhanced cleaning technology, front-of-house cleaning & brand experience, and other services. The core cleaning services segment represented the largest portion of the market in 2023, mainly because of the necessity for routine cleaning and maintaining the cleanliness of health facility environments to avoid the transmission of infections between patients and staff. CDC, EPA, and OSHA mandates for maintaining cleanliness are compelling many healthcare facilities to outsource environmental services to specialised service providers, who are progressively utilising advanced cleaning and disinfection technologies, such as UV-C disinfection systems, autonomous cleaning robots, and microfibre materials.

The healthcare environmental services market in the United States is segmented by facility type, encompassing acute-care, post-acute care, and non-acute care facilities. In 2023, acute-care facilities represented the largest share of this market. The increasing use of outsourced cleaning services aids these acute care facilities in reducing internal administrative costs such as the purchase and upkeep of different cleaning technologies and supplies. These professional environmental services (EVS) providers are skilled in advanced cleaning technologies and ensure a higher cleanliness standard, better experience for the patients, and a good HCAHPS score, which is necessary for attracting higher reimbursements. Since these scores are posted to the public, they really help to enhance the public's perception of healthcare facilities, which can only drive the trend toward healthcare facility outsourcing for environmental services.

The prominent players in the US healthcare environmental services market are Sodexo (France), Compass Group PLC (UK), Aramark (US), Hospital Housekeeping Systems (HHS) (US), ABM Industries Incorporated (US), Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (US), ServiceMaster Clean (US), and Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC (US).

SODEXO (FRANCE)

Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management, healthcare equipment, technology management, and personal home services. The company operates through three business segments: Business & Administrations, Sodexo Live!, Education and Healthcare & Seniors. Sodexo ensures safe and hygienic healthcare environments by providing its core cleaning solutions, which encompass front-of-house, floor care, and clinical areas. Sodexo operates in 45 countries and serves 80 million consumers each day. The company has a strong presence in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COMPASS Group PLC (UK)

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom, Compass Group PLC operates as a global provider of food and support services. The company delivers a diverse range of support services, including hospital cleaning, corporate reception services, management of remote camps, and grounds and facilities maintenance at educational institutions. Compass Group serves a broad spectrum of sectors, encompassing business and industry, healthcare and senior living, education, sports and leisure, as well as defence, offshore, and remote operations. Crothall Healthcare is a Compass One Company that provides specialized, high-quality, innovative, and responsive support services exclusively to the healthcare industry. Crothall as a division has more than 24,000 Support Service Professionals. Crothall serves many of the top 100 hospitals throughout 1,500 healthcare service teams in 46 states in US.

ARAMARK (US)

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark delivers food and facilities management services to a broad range of sectors, including education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections, both within the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. Aramark provides a wide array of food-related managed services, such as dining, catering, food service management, and retail services focused on convenience. Additionally, it offers non-clinical food and food-related support services, including patient nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services. The company also provides plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, groundskeeping, and capital project management services.

