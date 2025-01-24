Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 24

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

The Company announces that, on 24 January 2025 it repurchased 10,000 ordinary shares of 1p each at 316.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 17,094,686.

The total number of ordinary shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 17,094,686 ordinary shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 62,891,900.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

24 January 2025