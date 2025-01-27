Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
27.01.25
08:59 Uhr
3,520 Euro
-0,120
-3,30 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6203,84009:18
Dow Jones News
27.01.2025 08:31 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 24 January 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            31,467 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            311.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            308.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            310.2432p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,708,619 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,337,831.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 24/01/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 31,467

Volume weighted average price (pence): 310.2432

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
935                309.50      08:21:04          00073286416TRLO0      XLON 
600                309.50      08:21:04          00073286417TRLO0      XLON 
439                309.50      08:21:04          00073286418TRLO0      XLON 
211                308.50      08:21:05          00073286431TRLO0      XLON 
524                309.50      08:23:53          00073286633TRLO0      XLON 
393                309.50      08:24:53          00073286649TRLO0      XLON 
19                309.00      08:30:25          00073286908TRLO0      XLON 
1930               309.00      08:30:25          00073286909TRLO0      XLON 
1367               309.00      08:30:25          00073286910TRLO0      XLON 
584                309.00      08:30:25          00073286911TRLO0      XLON 
910                309.50      11:24:33          00073291586TRLO0      XLON 
5000               310.50      12:29:56          00073292708TRLO0      XLON 
929                310.50      12:43:50          00073293025TRLO0      XLON 
38                310.50      12:55:42          00073293228TRLO0      XLON 
912                310.50      13:04:02          00073293368TRLO0      XLON 
1358               311.00      13:29:10          00073293888TRLO0      XLON 
681                311.00      13:29:10          00073293889TRLO0      XLON 
24                310.00      13:34:10          00073294010TRLO0      XLON 
2471               310.00      13:34:11          00073294012TRLO0      XLON 
198                310.00      13:34:12          00073294013TRLO0      XLON 
775                310.00      13:34:12          00073294014TRLO0      XLON 
846                309.50      13:39:33          00073294118TRLO0      XLON 
393                310.00      13:40:32          00073294132TRLO0      XLON 
522                310.00      13:40:32          00073294133TRLO0      XLON 
828                310.00      13:42:15          00073294158TRLO0      XLON 
904                309.50      13:42:16          00073294159TRLO0      XLON 
904                311.50      13:51:55          00073294393TRLO0      XLON 
988                311.00      13:52:20          00073294395TRLO0      XLON 
940                310.00      14:01:03          00073294627TRLO0      XLON 
869                311.00      14:09:52          00073294999TRLO0      XLON 
17                311.00      14:09:52          00073295000TRLO0      XLON 
780                311.50      16:06:32          00073299721TRLO0      XLON 
924                311.50      16:06:32          00073299722TRLO0      XLON 
786                311.50      16:06:32          00073299723TRLO0      XLON 
317                311.50      16:06:32          00073299724TRLO0      XLON 
595                311.50      16:06:32          00073299725TRLO0      XLON 
556                311.50      16:06:32          00073299726TRLO0      XLON

-ENDS-

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 100+ companies, 18 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 61% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Revolut, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600 million to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  372761 
EQS News ID:  2074689 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2074689&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.