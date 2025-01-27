DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 27-Jan-2025 / 10:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 4,253 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 24 January 2025 was 186,312 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.284 4,253 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) status Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 58,409 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) Nature of the Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024. The resultant total shares under transaction the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 24 January 2025 was 2,558,393 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.284 58,409 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Johanna Hartley b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 32,848 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 24 January 2025 was 1,438,799 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.284 32,848 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer and MD Garages) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 1,925 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 24 January 2025 was 84,347 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.284 1,925 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / PDMR (Chief Customer Officer and MD Garages) status Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 27,999 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) Nature of the Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024. The resultant total shares transaction under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 24 January 2025 was 1,226,484 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.284 27,999 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul O'Hara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 6,358 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Hara as at 24 January 2025 was 278,518 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.284 6,358 volume(s)

