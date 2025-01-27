Anzeige
Montag, 27.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
27.01.25
15:29 Uhr
1,470 Euro
+0,010
+0,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4501,73021:36
Dow Jones News
27.01.2025 19:58 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Jan-2025 / 18:27 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
27 January 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               27 January 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      151,736 
Highest price paid per share:         127.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          123.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 126.0414p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 324,759,016 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (324,759,016) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      126.0414p                    151,736

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
340              125.00          08:04:42         00319943699TRLO1     XLON 
340              125.00          08:04:42         00319943698TRLO1     XLON 
70               125.00          08:04:42         00319943697TRLO1     XLON 
64               124.00          08:51:37         00319971488TRLO1     XLON 
698              124.00          08:51:37         00319971489TRLO1     XLON 
761              124.00          08:51:37         00319971490TRLO1     XLON 
677              123.50          09:00:58         00319976559TRLO1     XLON 
1502              124.00          10:36:01         00320021658TRLO1     XLON 
169              124.00          10:36:01         00320021659TRLO1     XLON 
582              124.00          10:36:01         00320021660TRLO1     XLON 
3492              124.00          10:36:01         00320021662TRLO1     XLON 
139              124.00          10:36:01         00320021663TRLO1     XLON 
2991              124.00          10:36:01         00320021664TRLO1     XLON 
3818              124.00          10:36:01         00320021665TRLO1     XLON 
2804              124.00          10:36:01         00320021666TRLO1     XLON 
36               124.00          10:36:01         00320021667TRLO1     XLON 
1100              124.00          10:36:01         00320021668TRLO1     XLON 
3162              124.00          10:36:01         00320021669TRLO1     XLON 
336              124.00          10:36:01         00320021670TRLO1     XLON 
2024              124.00          10:36:01         00320021671TRLO1     XLON 
650              124.00          10:36:01         00320021672TRLO1     XLON 
6622              124.00          10:36:01         00320021673TRLO1     XLON 
1318              124.00          10:36:01         00320021674TRLO1     XLON 
6455              124.00          10:36:01         00320021675TRLO1     XLON 
548              124.00          10:36:01         00320021661TRLO1     XLON 
167              124.00          10:36:01         00320021676TRLO1     XLON 
3755              124.00          10:36:02         00320021678TRLO1     XLON 
1233              124.00          10:36:05         00320021682TRLO1     XLON 
1634              124.00          10:36:05         00320021683TRLO1     XLON 
149              126.00          11:28:50         00320023451TRLO1     XLON 
167              127.50          11:32:37         00320023520TRLO1     XLON 
588              127.50          11:32:37         00320023521TRLO1     XLON 
68               127.50          11:32:37         00320023522TRLO1     XLON 
819              127.00          11:37:13         00320023580TRLO1     XLON 
818              127.00          11:37:13         00320023581TRLO1     XLON 
1565              127.00          13:05:47         00320026663TRLO1     XLON 
128              127.00          14:17:54         00320029104TRLO1     XLON 
175              127.00          14:17:54         00320029105TRLO1     XLON 
771              127.00          14:30:53         00320029753TRLO1     XLON 
713              126.50          14:31:28         00320029914TRLO1     XLON 
28               126.50          14:31:28         00320029915TRLO1     XLON 
28               126.50          14:31:28         00320029916TRLO1     XLON 
483              126.50          14:39:11         00320030382TRLO1     XLON 
1610              126.50          14:39:11         00320030383TRLO1     XLON 
666              126.50          14:39:11         00320030384TRLO1     XLON 
1507              126.00          14:44:00         00320030759TRLO1     XLON 
878              126.00          14:44:00         00320030760TRLO1     XLON 
158              127.00          14:59:30         00320031560TRLO1     XLON 
672              127.00          14:59:30         00320031561TRLO1     XLON 
657              127.00          14:59:37         00320031568TRLO1     XLON 
2350              127.00          15:02:46         00320031677TRLO1     XLON 
709              127.00          15:02:46         00320031678TRLO1     XLON 
236              127.00          15:02:46         00320031679TRLO1     XLON 
3233              127.00          15:03:08         00320031716TRLO1     XLON 
1579              127.50          15:03:08         00320031717TRLO1     XLON 
640              127.50          15:03:08         00320031718TRLO1     XLON 
254              127.50          15:03:08         00320031719TRLO1     XLON 
554              127.50          15:03:08         00320031720TRLO1     XLON 
1507              127.00          15:03:08         00320031721TRLO1     XLON 
1506              127.00          15:03:08         00320031722TRLO1     XLON 
3000              127.00          15:03:08         00320031723TRLO1     XLON 
142              127.00          15:03:08         00320031724TRLO1     XLON 
1349              127.00          15:03:08         00320031725TRLO1     XLON 
770              127.00          15:03:36         00320031752TRLO1     XLON 
774              127.00          15:04:03         00320031777TRLO1     XLON 
789              127.00          15:04:32         00320031802TRLO1     XLON 
774              127.00          15:05:02         00320031833TRLO1     XLON 
1310              127.00          15:06:48         00320031903TRLO1     XLON 
778              127.00          15:07:24         00320031925TRLO1     XLON 
766              127.00          15:08:51         00320032025TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2025 13:27 ET (18:27 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
