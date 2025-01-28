EthosEnergy Reinforces Global Resilience with Nasuni's Hybrid Cloud Solution

Hurricane Recovery Highlights the Critical Role of Nasuni in Business Continuity and Disaster Response

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EthosEnergy, a global independent service provider focusing on rotating equipment for customers in the power generation, energy, industrial, aerospace, and defense markets, has successfully enhanced its data management and business continuity with the Nasuni File Data Platform. The hybrid cloud storage solution has become part of EthosEnergy's strategy for scalability, security, and resilience in the face of unpredictable challenges like natural disasters.

As a company with operations worldwide, EthosEnergy needed a robust backup solution to reduce risks and minimize any potential business interruptions.

"We asked ourselves, do we have an immutable offline backup? Our answer was no, and we realized that would impact our business continuity," said a spokesperson at EthosEnergy. "We did our research, and Nasuni came highly recommended by others in our industry. We brought them in to support us with secure, scalable file storage plus added ransomware protection. We can now confidently say that Nasuni helps us embrace speed and quality, which are essential to standing out in our industry."

According to ITIC's 2024 Hourly Cost of Downtime survey, downtime costs can reach approximately $300,000 per hour for most businesses and exceed $1 million per hour for 44% of midsize and large businesses. Nasuni's platform provides a cloud-native alternative to traditional network-attached storage (NAS), offering effortless scalability, built-in security, and fast performance through partnerships with major object storage providers like Amazon S3, Azure Blob, and Google Cloud. Its ransomware protection capabilities further ensure real-time detection, rapid mitigation, and swift recovery.

Nasuni also played a surprisingly crucial role during Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which left EthosEnergy's South Carolina and Florida facilities and local servers without power for more than a week. The storm damage was extensive, but many employees were ready to return to work remotely. With Nasuni, the company was back up and running quickly, ensuring data accessibility for essential operations like month-end closing. Now, EthosEnergy has gained the business continuity and flexibility to restore data among any circumstance and enhance collaboration across its global workforce.

"EthosEnergy's ability to consolidate file data into the cloud has empowered their teams to securely access critical information from anywhere, streamlining operations and enhancing their focus on delivering exceptional results to clients," said Jason DePardo, VP of Global Services & Support at Nasuni. "Their success underscores how hybrid cloud infrastructure can revolutionize the energy sector-not just in terms of storage, but by driving resilience, agility, and overall productivity."

To learn more about Nasuni's solutions for the energy, oil, and gas industry, visit: www.nasuni.com/industries/hybrid-cloud-for-oil-gas/

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a scalable data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data in an AI world.

The Nasuni File Data Platform provides effortless scale with hybrid cloud storage that delivers secure data access at the edge and supports modern enterprise expectations for delivering AI-driven insights. Nasuni simplifies file data management while increasing access and performance. Its best-in-class file recovery protects customers against a range of cyber threats and eliminates the need for specialized backup and disaster recovery - all while cutting the cost of infrastructure by up to 65%.

Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning across the manufacturing, construction, energy, consumer goods, and public sectors. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

Social Media Links

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nasuni

X/Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/nasuni

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nasuni

Media Contacts:

US: Rachel Rogers

V2 Communications on behalf of Nasuni

Phone: 617 426 2222

Email:?nasuni@v2comms.com

Europe: Beth Collinson

Waters Agency

Phone: +44 (0)7591 004 738

Email: nasunipr@watersagency.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1841258/Nasuni_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ethosenergy-reinforces-global-resilience-with-nasunis-hybrid-cloud-solution-302358331.html