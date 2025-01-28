MullenLowe: Nine hours of scrolling: UAE's longest film shines light on the negative influence of excessive smartphone use on kids, pre-teens, and teens

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't Look Down, a groundbreaking nine-hour film by MullenLowe MENA in association with Fixby, a UAE-based organisation, leading the charge in raising awareness by supporting schools with lockable phone pouches screened at Roxy Cinemas. The film addresses and tackles a growing issue in the UAE: Smartphone addiction among children and teenagers. Bringing to light the staggering amount of time pre-teens, teens and children spend on their devices-an average of nine hours and eighteen minutes daily.

The film highlights the risks that come with excessive scrolling, including mental health issues such as aggression, ADHD, depression, and loneliness among others. Don't Look Down serves as a wake-up call for parents, educators, and the wider community, urging them to take action before it's too late.

A recent internal data study from Tik Tok reveals that 95% of smartphone users under 17 are on the platform, with its algorithm often keeping kids up late and limiting real-world interactions. A recent survey from Dr. Alison Burrows, an expert in screen time, professor, and parent coach revealed that nearly 65% of parents believe their children spend too much time on screens

Daniel Herbert, Managing Director of Fixby, says: "Our mission is simple: to help families and schools create environments where children can thrive without the constant pull of their devices. We want to empower parents and educators with tools like our Fixby phone pouches, which are designed to encourage healthy habits. This film is a wake-up call, and we hope it inspires real change in how we handle technology use among young people."

Dr. Alison added, "It's crucial for parents to understand the full impact excessive smartphone use can have on their children's mental health, social development, and academic performance. Constant exposure to screens weakens emotional connections, disrupts sleep, and makes it harder for children to focus. Working together, we can help them lead happier, healthier lives, without being controlled by their devices."

Fixby continues to advocate for delaying social media access until the age of 16. The organisation also recommends that schools do not require mobile phone devices in classrooms before this age to help reduce the risk of addiction while fostering more meaningful digital literacy through school-provided tablets and dedicated educational applications.

Pledge your support here: https://endthescroll.com/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605578/Dont_Look_Down_Fixby.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nine-hours-of-scrolling-uaes-longest-film-shines-light-on-the-negative-influence-of-excessive-smartphone-use-on-kids-pre-teens-and-teens-302362114.html