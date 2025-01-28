Anzeige
28.01.2025
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28

[28.01.25]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
28.01.25IE000LZC9NM05,193,364.00USD038,337,928.347.3821
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
28.01.25IE000DOZYQJ73,751,712.00EUR021,325,732.165.6843
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
28.01.25IE000GETKIK81,981,633.00GBP019,593,147.479.8874
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
28.01.25IE000XIITCN5612,758.00GBP04,917,003.128.0244

