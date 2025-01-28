Anzeige
28.01.2025 17:54 Uhr
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0002258472

Issuer Name

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

M&M Investment Company Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

27-January-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

27-January-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

59.14

0.00

59.14

23577888

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

58.00

0.00

58.00

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0002258472

23577888

59.14

Sub Total 8.A

23577888

59.14%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Mark Sheppard

M&M Investment Company Limited

59.14

59.14

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional Information

None

12. Date of Completion

27-January-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom


