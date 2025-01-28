Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2025
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
28.01.25
15:29 Uhr
1,480 Euro
+0,010
+0,68 %
28.01.2025 18:28 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Jan-2025 / 16:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
28 January 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               28 January 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      160,000 
Highest price paid per share:         129.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          127.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 128.0962p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 324,599,016 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (324,599,016) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      128.0962                     160,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
800              127.00          08:14:34         00320118720TRLO1     XLON 
712              127.00          08:22:10         00320122323TRLO1     XLON 
1685              128.00          08:30:11         00320126027TRLO1     XLON 
803              128.00          08:39:36         00320130939TRLO1     XLON 
801              127.50          08:46:58         00320134567TRLO1     XLON 
2021              128.00          09:17:46         00320148623TRLO1     XLON 
712              129.50          09:32:08         00320152971TRLO1     XLON 
2335              129.00          09:42:30         00320155801TRLO1     XLON 
763              128.50          09:54:00         00320159209TRLO1     XLON 
753              128.50          09:54:00         00320159211TRLO1     XLON 
647              128.50          10:21:37         00320160624TRLO1     XLON 
765              128.50          10:35:16         00320161115TRLO1     XLON 
765              128.50          10:43:42         00320161413TRLO1     XLON 
765              128.50          10:58:21         00320161936TRLO1     XLON 
765              128.50          11:11:58         00320162399TRLO1     XLON 
778              128.50          11:15:53         00320162492TRLO1     XLON 
776              128.50          11:16:23         00320162525TRLO1     XLON 
765              128.50          11:16:54         00320162531TRLO1     XLON 
765              128.50          11:29:06         00320162868TRLO1     XLON 
721              128.50          11:45:17         00320163301TRLO1     XLON 
205              128.50          12:01:20         00320163667TRLO1     XLON 
520              128.50          12:01:20         00320163668TRLO1     XLON 
184              128.50          12:17:43         00320164156TRLO1     XLON 
529              128.50          12:17:43         00320164157TRLO1     XLON 
765              128.50          12:30:45         00320164412TRLO1     XLON 
516              128.50          12:45:50         00320164667TRLO1     XLON 
246              128.50          12:45:50         00320164668TRLO1     XLON 
765              128.00          12:46:41         00320164678TRLO1     XLON 
666              128.00          13:15:05         00320165123TRLO1     XLON 
788              128.00          13:21:34         00320165262TRLO1     XLON 
702              128.00          13:38:47         00320165543TRLO1     XLON 
788              128.00          13:53:43         00320165885TRLO1     XLON 
792              128.00          13:54:41         00320165960TRLO1     XLON 
15               128.00          13:56:38         00320166063TRLO1     XLON 
774              128.00          13:56:38         00320166064TRLO1     XLON 
765              128.00          13:57:06         00320166076TRLO1     XLON 
769              128.00          13:57:35         00320166085TRLO1     XLON 
766              128.00          13:59:09         00320166098TRLO1     XLON 
748              128.00          14:03:08         00320166227TRLO1     XLON 
31               128.00          14:03:08         00320166228TRLO1     XLON 
780              128.00          14:03:44         00320166268TRLO1     XLON 
44               128.00          14:05:20         00320166370TRLO1     XLON 
716              128.00          14:05:20         00320166371TRLO1     XLON 
762              128.00          14:12:59         00320166691TRLO1     XLON 
3872              127.50          14:17:09         00320166851TRLO1     XLON 
1010              128.00          14:20:22         00320166967TRLO1     XLON 
99               128.00          14:20:22         00320166968TRLO1     XLON 
1520              128.00          14:23:21         00320167053TRLO1     XLON 
787              128.00          14:25:49         00320167176TRLO1     XLON 
786              128.00          14:25:49         00320167177TRLO1     XLON 
778              128.00          14:25:57         00320167179TRLO1     XLON 
773              128.00          14:26:10         00320167180TRLO1     XLON 
3001              128.00          14:26:22         00320167184TRLO1     XLON 
8626              128.00          14:26:22         00320167185TRLO1     XLON 
6000              128.00          14:26:49         00320167187TRLO1     XLON 
15725             128.00          14:26:49         00320167188TRLO1     XLON 
6000              128.00          14:26:49         00320167189TRLO1     XLON 
6776              128.00          14:26:49         00320167190TRLO1     XLON 
3362              128.00          14:27:55         00320167224TRLO1     XLON 
32553             128.00          14:27:55         00320167225TRLO1     XLON 
8326              128.00          14:28:02         00320167236TRLO1     XLON 
8326              128.00          14:28:10         00320167239TRLO1     XLON 
1010              128.00          14:28:10         00320167240TRLO1     XLON 
4028              128.00          14:28:10         00320167241TRLO1     XLON 
2395              128.00          14:28:21         00320167246TRLO1     XLON 
655              128.50          14:48:58         00320168045TRLO1     XLON 
775              128.50          14:51:57         00320168113TRLO1     XLON 
775              128.00          14:53:03         00320168164TRLO1     XLON 
775              128.00          14:53:03         00320168165TRLO1     XLON 
787              129.50          15:13:49         00320169289TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2025 11:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
