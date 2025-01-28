Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 28-Jan-2025 / 16:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 28 January 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 28 January 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 160,000 Highest price paid per share: 129.50p Lowest price paid per share: 127.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 128.0962p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 324,599,016 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (324,599,016) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 128.0962 160,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 800 127.00 08:14:34 00320118720TRLO1 XLON 712 127.00 08:22:10 00320122323TRLO1 XLON 1685 128.00 08:30:11 00320126027TRLO1 XLON 803 128.00 08:39:36 00320130939TRLO1 XLON 801 127.50 08:46:58 00320134567TRLO1 XLON 2021 128.00 09:17:46 00320148623TRLO1 XLON 712 129.50 09:32:08 00320152971TRLO1 XLON 2335 129.00 09:42:30 00320155801TRLO1 XLON 763 128.50 09:54:00 00320159209TRLO1 XLON 753 128.50 09:54:00 00320159211TRLO1 XLON 647 128.50 10:21:37 00320160624TRLO1 XLON 765 128.50 10:35:16 00320161115TRLO1 XLON 765 128.50 10:43:42 00320161413TRLO1 XLON 765 128.50 10:58:21 00320161936TRLO1 XLON 765 128.50 11:11:58 00320162399TRLO1 XLON 778 128.50 11:15:53 00320162492TRLO1 XLON 776 128.50 11:16:23 00320162525TRLO1 XLON 765 128.50 11:16:54 00320162531TRLO1 XLON 765 128.50 11:29:06 00320162868TRLO1 XLON 721 128.50 11:45:17 00320163301TRLO1 XLON 205 128.50 12:01:20 00320163667TRLO1 XLON 520 128.50 12:01:20 00320163668TRLO1 XLON 184 128.50 12:17:43 00320164156TRLO1 XLON 529 128.50 12:17:43 00320164157TRLO1 XLON 765 128.50 12:30:45 00320164412TRLO1 XLON 516 128.50 12:45:50 00320164667TRLO1 XLON 246 128.50 12:45:50 00320164668TRLO1 XLON 765 128.00 12:46:41 00320164678TRLO1 XLON 666 128.00 13:15:05 00320165123TRLO1 XLON 788 128.00 13:21:34 00320165262TRLO1 XLON 702 128.00 13:38:47 00320165543TRLO1 XLON 788 128.00 13:53:43 00320165885TRLO1 XLON 792 128.00 13:54:41 00320165960TRLO1 XLON 15 128.00 13:56:38 00320166063TRLO1 XLON 774 128.00 13:56:38 00320166064TRLO1 XLON 765 128.00 13:57:06 00320166076TRLO1 XLON 769 128.00 13:57:35 00320166085TRLO1 XLON 766 128.00 13:59:09 00320166098TRLO1 XLON 748 128.00 14:03:08 00320166227TRLO1 XLON 31 128.00 14:03:08 00320166228TRLO1 XLON 780 128.00 14:03:44 00320166268TRLO1 XLON 44 128.00 14:05:20 00320166370TRLO1 XLON 716 128.00 14:05:20 00320166371TRLO1 XLON 762 128.00 14:12:59 00320166691TRLO1 XLON 3872 127.50 14:17:09 00320166851TRLO1 XLON 1010 128.00 14:20:22 00320166967TRLO1 XLON 99 128.00 14:20:22 00320166968TRLO1 XLON 1520 128.00 14:23:21 00320167053TRLO1 XLON 787 128.00 14:25:49 00320167176TRLO1 XLON 786 128.00 14:25:49 00320167177TRLO1 XLON 778 128.00 14:25:57 00320167179TRLO1 XLON 773 128.00 14:26:10 00320167180TRLO1 XLON 3001 128.00 14:26:22 00320167184TRLO1 XLON 8626 128.00 14:26:22 00320167185TRLO1 XLON 6000 128.00 14:26:49 00320167187TRLO1 XLON 15725 128.00 14:26:49 00320167188TRLO1 XLON 6000 128.00 14:26:49 00320167189TRLO1 XLON 6776 128.00 14:26:49 00320167190TRLO1 XLON 3362 128.00 14:27:55 00320167224TRLO1 XLON 32553 128.00 14:27:55 00320167225TRLO1 XLON 8326 128.00 14:28:02 00320167236TRLO1 XLON 8326 128.00 14:28:10 00320167239TRLO1 XLON 1010 128.00 14:28:10 00320167240TRLO1 XLON 4028 128.00 14:28:10 00320167241TRLO1 XLON 2395 128.00 14:28:21 00320167246TRLO1 XLON 655 128.50 14:48:58 00320168045TRLO1 XLON 775 128.50 14:51:57 00320168113TRLO1 XLON 775 128.00 14:53:03 00320168164TRLO1 XLON 775 128.00 14:53:03 00320168165TRLO1 XLON 787 129.50 15:13:49 00320169289TRLO1 XLON

753 129.00 15:13:52 00320169293TRLO1 XLON 807 129.00 15:31:43 00320170367TRLO1 XLON 777 129.00 15:31:43 00320170368TRLO1 XLON 664 129.00 15:58:12 00320172028TRLO1 XLON 440 129.00 16:06:04 00320172553TRLO1 XLON 347 129.00 16:06:04 00320172554TRLO1 XLON 794 129.00 16:08:40 00320172670TRLO1 XLON 786 129.00 16:12:12 00320172846TRLO1 XLON 786 129.00 16:15:03 00320173075TRLO1 XLON 838 129.00 16:17:46 00320173347TRLO1 XLON 170 129.00 16:19:41 00320173482TRLO1 XLON 785 129.00 16:19:50 00320173487TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

