Dienstag, 28.01.2025
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Düsseldorf
28.01.25
16:32 Uhr
3,940 Euro
+0,020
+0,51 %
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 18:36 Uhr
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28

For immediate release

28 January 2025

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

This notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at an Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 10 July 2024 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 79,248,688.

The Company has purchased a market total of 500,000 Ordinary shares of 2.5p each in the capital of the Company today at a price of 334.53 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the resultant number of Ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury is 98,196,777 and the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue is 601,665,200 so that the total number of voting rights in the Company following the repurchase is 503,468,423.

The figure of 503,468,423 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 0084913


