Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 29-Jan-2025 / 17:38 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 29 January 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 29 January 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 158,182 Highest price paid per share: 130.50p Lowest price paid per share: 127.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 129.1944p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 324,440,834 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (324,440,834) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 129.1944p 158,182

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 750 127.50 09:04:56 00320273604TRLO1 XLON 750 127.50 09:04:56 00320273605TRLO1 XLON 750 127.50 09:04:56 00320273606TRLO1 XLON 708 128.50 09:07:30 00320275230TRLO1 XLON 474 128.50 09:07:30 00320275231TRLO1 XLON 1320 130.00 09:08:54 00320276119TRLO1 XLON 1184 130.50 09:08:54 00320276120TRLO1 XLON 2451 130.00 09:09:07 00320276246TRLO1 XLON 761 130.50 09:10:54 00320277375TRLO1 XLON 761 130.00 09:15:40 00320280928TRLO1 XLON 800 129.50 09:30:05 00320294022TRLO1 XLON 753 129.00 09:34:48 00320296332TRLO1 XLON 63 129.00 09:35:45 00320297123TRLO1 XLON 63 129.00 10:14:31 00320312297TRLO1 XLON 67 129.00 10:14:32 00320312298TRLO1 XLON 2 129.00 10:14:32 00320312299TRLO1 XLON 61 129.00 10:14:32 00320312300TRLO1 XLON 979 129.00 10:14:59 00320312306TRLO1 XLON 644 129.50 10:21:23 00320312442TRLO1 XLON 7751 129.00 10:24:35 00320312505TRLO1 XLON 2283 130.00 10:25:04 00320312527TRLO1 XLON 784 129.50 10:25:18 00320312535TRLO1 XLON 753 129.50 10:37:27 00320313048TRLO1 XLON 755 129.50 10:52:33 00320313660TRLO1 XLON 825 129.50 10:58:45 00320313845TRLO1 XLON 788 129.50 11:11:27 00320314331TRLO1 XLON 784 129.00 11:11:33 00320314358TRLO1 XLON 8986 129.00 11:11:33 00320314346TRLO1 XLON 2626 129.00 11:11:33 00320314347TRLO1 XLON 295 129.00 11:11:33 00320314348TRLO1 XLON 4493 129.00 11:11:33 00320314349TRLO1 XLON 3 129.00 11:11:33 00320314350TRLO1 XLON 4195 129.00 11:11:33 00320314351TRLO1 XLON 298 129.00 11:11:33 00320314352TRLO1 XLON 60 129.00 11:11:33 00320314353TRLO1 XLON 22 129.00 11:11:33 00320314354TRLO1 XLON 83 129.00 11:11:33 00320314355TRLO1 XLON 1 129.00 11:11:33 00320314356TRLO1 XLON 62 129.00 11:11:33 00320314357TRLO1 XLON 5313 129.00 11:11:33 00320314359TRLO1 XLON 677 130.00 11:51:22 00320315869TRLO1 XLON 801 130.00 11:59:27 00320316106TRLO1 XLON 786 130.00 12:14:50 00320316471TRLO1 XLON 63 129.50 12:28:22 00320316938TRLO1 XLON 801 130.00 12:35:20 00320317207TRLO1 XLON 63 129.50 12:44:53 00320317516TRLO1 XLON 801 130.00 12:48:13 00320317584TRLO1 XLON 63 129.50 12:54:36 00320317696TRLO1 XLON 801 130.00 13:04:09 00320317900TRLO1 XLON 63 129.50 13:06:39 00320317998TRLO1 XLON 681 130.00 13:24:40 00320318553TRLO1 XLON 63 129.50 13:34:45 00320318923TRLO1 XLON 486 129.50 13:34:45 00320318924TRLO1 XLON 801 129.50 13:34:45 00320318925TRLO1 XLON 63 129.50 13:34:45 00320318926TRLO1 XLON 63 129.50 13:34:45 00320318927TRLO1 XLON 63 129.50 13:34:45 00320318928TRLO1 XLON 63 129.50 13:34:45 00320318929TRLO1 XLON 801 129.50 13:34:45 00320318930TRLO1 XLON 63 129.50 13:50:54 00320319473TRLO1 XLON 646 130.00 14:14:10 00320320229TRLO1 XLON 63 129.50 14:18:26 00320320340TRLO1 XLON 63 129.50 14:30:22 00320320920TRLO1 XLON 575 129.50 14:32:58 00320321112TRLO1 XLON 63 129.50 14:32:58 00320321113TRLO1 XLON 763 129.50 14:32:58 00320321114TRLO1 XLON 763 129.50 14:32:58 00320321115TRLO1 XLON 826 129.50 14:32:58 00320321116TRLO1 XLON 8986 129.50 14:32:58 00320321110TRLO1 XLON 5591 129.50 14:32:58 00320321111TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2025 12:38 ET (17:38 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

753 129.50 14:32:58 00320321117TRLO1 XLON 765 129.00 14:41:12 00320321605TRLO1 XLON 63 129.00 14:50:22 00320322458TRLO1 XLON 9763 129.00 14:50:22 00320322459TRLO1 XLON 2772 129.00 14:50:22 00320322460TRLO1 XLON 135 129.00 14:50:22 00320322461TRLO1 XLON 4064 129.00 14:50:22 00320322462TRLO1 XLON 36 129.00 14:50:22 00320322463TRLO1 XLON 2 129.00 14:50:22 00320322464TRLO1 XLON 25 129.00 14:50:22 00320322465TRLO1 XLON 2792 129.00 14:50:22 00320322466TRLO1 XLON 63 129.00 14:50:22 00320322467TRLO1 XLON 26 129.00 14:50:22 00320322468TRLO1 XLON 1 129.00 14:50:22 00320322469TRLO1 XLON 9 129.00 14:50:22 00320322470TRLO1 XLON 2 129.00 14:50:22 00320322471TRLO1 XLON 25 129.00 14:50:22 00320322472TRLO1 XLON 1248 129.00 14:50:23 00320322473TRLO1 XLON 387 129.50 14:51:04 00320322496TRLO1 XLON 446 129.50 14:51:04 00320322497TRLO1 XLON 133 129.50 14:51:33 00320322524TRLO1 XLON 29 129.50 14:51:33 00320322525TRLO1 XLON 655 129.50 14:51:33 00320322526TRLO1 XLON 164 129.00 14:58:36 00320323065TRLO1 XLON 814 129.50 15:03:32 00320323525TRLO1 XLON 817 129.50 15:05:04 00320323675TRLO1 XLON 811 129.50 15:20:14 00320324751TRLO1 XLON 816 129.50 15:24:41 00320324954TRLO1 XLON 754 129.50 15:29:16 00320325293TRLO1 XLON 63 129.50 15:29:16 00320325294TRLO1 XLON 817 129.50 15:33:27 00320325475TRLO1 XLON 816 129.50 15:37:43 00320325663TRLO1 XLON 63 129.00 15:40:24 00320325822TRLO1 XLON 1533 129.50 15:46:41 00320326147TRLO1 XLON 285 129.50 15:46:41 00320326148TRLO1 XLON 91 129.00 15:47:22 00320326207TRLO1 XLON 63 129.00 15:47:22 00320326208TRLO1 XLON 818 129.50 15:48:18 00320326327TRLO1 XLON 237 129.50 15:55:03 00320326722TRLO1 XLON 577 129.50 15:55:03 00320326723TRLO1 XLON 818 129.50 15:58:50 00320326932TRLO1 XLON 816 129.50 16:02:21 00320327151TRLO1 XLON 814 129.00 16:05:13 00320327307TRLO1 XLON 8134 129.00 16:05:13 00320327305TRLO1 XLON 30459 129.00 16:05:13 00320327306TRLO1 XLON 755 129.00 16:05:13 00320327308TRLO1 XLON 772 129.00 16:06:02 00320327369TRLO1 XLON 767 128.50 16:10:53 00320327678TRLO1 XLON 208 128.50 16:10:54 00320327681TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 373605 EQS News ID: 2077425 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2077425&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2025 12:38 ET (17:38 GMT)