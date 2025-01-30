Meta Platforms demonstrated remarkable performance in the fourth quarter of 2023, with revenue surging 21% to reach $48.4 billion, while profits soared by an impressive 49% to $20.8 billion. The company's core business continues to show robust growth, with daily active users across its platforms reaching 3.35 billion, exceeding market expectations. This success comes as Meta strengthens its position in artificial intelligence, particularly focusing on inference computing, a specialized form of AI processing that emphasizes practical knowledge application and interpretation. The company's strategic investments in technical infrastructure underscore its commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Cautious Outlook Amid Technology Investments

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2024, Meta has adopted a more conservative stance, projecting revenue between $39.5 and $41.8 billion, falling short of market consensus. The company's Reality Labs division continues to impact overall results, recording a significant loss of nearly $5 billion against revenues of $1.08 billion in the previous quarter. This, coupled with substantial investments in AI infrastructure and computing resources, raises questions about future cost trajectories and capital allocation strategies.

