Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (FSE: 7HI) ("Hillcrest" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 10, 2025, the Company has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of unsecured convertible debentures ("Debentures") with a principal amount of $1,942,825. A significant portion of the Offering, approximately $1,554,825, was completed through the distribution of Debentures in settlement of existing debt. The Company anticipates closing a second tranche of the Private Placement in the coming weeks.

The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum and mature on two years following the date of issuance (the "Maturity Date"). The Company may from time to time, in its sole discretion, prepay all or a part of the principal amount and accrued interest without penalty.

The outstanding principal amount owed under a Debenture may be converted, in the sole discretion of the holder at any time prior to the Maturity Date, into units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a conversion price of $0.12 per Unit (the "Conversion Price"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), which each Warrant being exercisable at a price of $0.12 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

At maturity, the Company may convert the outstanding principal amount, together with any accrued and unpaid interest thereon, into Units at the Conversion Price; provided that, if the holder of a Debenture and the Company make different elections at maturity, the election by the party who opted in favour of the largest conversion of the principal amount into Units at the Conversion Price will prevail. The Debentures are also subject to a forced conversion right, whereby the Company may convert the outstanding principal amount and any accrued and unpaid interest thereon into Units at the Conversion Price if the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is greater than or equal to $0.36 for a period of ten consecutive trading days and the Company gives notice to holders of the Debentures by way of a news release. If the Company arranges a distribution of securities, other than pursuant to an equity incentive plan, holders of the Debentures may elect to complete a securities for debt transaction in connection with such subsequent financing, to settle the outstanding principal and interest accrued and owing.

Certain insiders of the Company (collectively, the "Insiders") participated in the Offering for Debentures with an aggregate principal amount of $178,000. Such issuance of Debentures to the Insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transaction ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemption from valuation requirement and minority approval pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the participation by the Insiders in the Offering does not represent more than 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for retirement of existing accounts payable, technology development, general working capital and, where feasible, enhanced marketing and investor relations activities.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company also announces the grant of 1,629,076 restricted share units ("RSUs"), pursuant to the Company's restricted share unit plan, to a consultant and several directors of the Company. The RSUs vest on grant and have a 3-year term. The Company further announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase up to 100,000 Common Shares pursuant to the Company's share option plan. The options are exercisable on or before [January 29, 2030] at a price of $0.12 per Common Share.

