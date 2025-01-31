Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
31.01.2025 08:31 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
31-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 30 January 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            315.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            306.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            310.0694p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,862,422 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,184,028.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/01/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 310.0694

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
635                312.50      08:24:23          00073372660TRLO0      XLON 
250                312.50      08:24:23          00073372659TRLO0      XLON 
1031               313.50      08:26:24          00073372728TRLO0      XLON 
624                312.50      08:26:24          00073372730TRLO0      XLON 
262                312.50      08:26:24          00073372729TRLO0      XLON 
1026               315.00      09:14:10          00073375150TRLO0      XLON 
923                315.00      09:14:10          00073375149TRLO0      XLON 
854                315.00      09:14:10          00073375148TRLO0      XLON 
1015               315.00      09:14:10          00073375147TRLO0      XLON 
88                315.00      09:14:10          00073375153TRLO0      XLON 
298                315.00      09:14:10          00073375152TRLO0      XLON 
635                315.00      09:14:10          00073375151TRLO0      XLON 
1029               314.75      09:31:19          00073376465TRLO0      XLON 
1011               313.50      09:36:50          00073376653TRLO0      XLON 
1027               313.00      09:49:35          00073377226TRLO0      XLON 
166                313.00      10:14:17          00073378290TRLO0      XLON 
722                313.00      10:14:17          00073378289TRLO0      XLON 
26                313.00      10:14:17          00073378288TRLO0      XLON 
33                312.00      10:20:00          00073378424TRLO0      XLON 
26                312.00      10:20:00          00073378423TRLO0      XLON 
390                312.00      10:20:00          00073378422TRLO0      XLON 
26                312.00      10:20:00          00073378421TRLO0      XLON 
284                312.00      10:20:00          00073378420TRLO0      XLON 
213                312.00      10:20:00          00073378425TRLO0      XLON 
446                312.00      10:29:27          00073378723TRLO0      XLON 
554                312.00      10:29:27          00073378722TRLO0      XLON 
98                311.50      10:41:22          00073379003TRLO0      XLON 
142                311.50      10:41:22          00073379002TRLO0      XLON 
202                311.50      10:41:22          00073379001TRLO0      XLON 
121                311.50      10:41:22          00073379000TRLO0      XLON 
350                311.50      10:41:22          00073378999TRLO0      XLON 
836                311.00      10:53:07          00073379222TRLO0      XLON 
26                310.50      11:17:15          00073379868TRLO0      XLON 
26                310.50      11:30:21          00073380187TRLO0      XLON 
846                310.50      11:30:21          00073380189TRLO0      XLON 
940                310.50      11:30:21          00073380188TRLO0      XLON 
74                310.00      11:36:35          00073380314TRLO0      XLON 
62                310.00      11:36:35          00073380313TRLO0      XLON 
174                310.00      11:36:35          00073380312TRLO0      XLON 
103                310.00      11:37:37          00073380328TRLO0      XLON 
12                310.00      11:37:37          00073380327TRLO0      XLON 
123                310.00      11:37:37          00073380326TRLO0      XLON 
122                310.00      11:37:37          00073380325TRLO0      XLON 
74                310.00      11:37:37          00073380324TRLO0      XLON 
62                310.00      11:37:37          00073380323TRLO0      XLON 
174                310.00      11:37:37          00073380322TRLO0      XLON 
2                 312.00      11:54:21          00073380749TRLO0      XLON 
636                312.00      11:54:27          00073380751TRLO0      XLON 
250                312.00      11:54:27          00073380750TRLO0      XLON 
933                311.75      11:59:54          00073380870TRLO0      XLON 
862                310.75      12:08:48          00073381193TRLO0      XLON 
949                311.50      12:31:22          00073381812TRLO0      XLON 
869                311.00      12:59:06          00073382638TRLO0      XLON 
1010               311.00      12:59:06          00073382637TRLO0      XLON 
837                308.50      13:07:55          00073382869TRLO0      XLON 
167                308.50      13:07:55          00073382868TRLO0      XLON 
975                309.00      13:18:57          00073383214TRLO0      XLON 
1004               308.00      13:28:07          00073383473TRLO0      XLON 
1009               307.75      13:34:03          00073383861TRLO0      XLON 
942                307.00      13:46:05          00073384200TRLO0      XLON 
144                307.00      13:54:57          00073384502TRLO0      XLON 
776                307.00      13:54:57          00073384501TRLO0      XLON 
35                307.00      13:54:57          00073384500TRLO0      XLON 
50                307.00      13:54:57          00073384499TRLO0      XLON 
949                306.00      14:01:01          00073384633TRLO0      XLON 
48                307.50      14:13:08          00073385050TRLO0      XLON 
4                 308.00      14:13:20          00073385057TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.