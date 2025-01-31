Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31

31 January 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 30 January 2025

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.407million Including current year income and expenses £49.649million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 260.37p Including current year income and expenses 261.65p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 260.66p Including current year income and expenses 261.82p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000