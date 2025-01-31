Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Asia Trust plc
HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities
Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 31 January 2025, it repurchased 50,000 ordinary shares of 10p each ('ordinary shares') at a price of 341.00p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.
The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 10,468,594.
The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 10,468,594 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 64,531,287.
For further information, please contact:
Naomi Rogers
For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Trust plc
Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com
Will Ellis
Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco
Email: will.ellis@invesco.com
31 January 2025