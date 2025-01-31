CMUV Bancorp
CMUV Bancorp Announces 2024 4th Quarter Financial Results
CVB ended 2024 with a Community Bank Capital Leverage ratio of 12.0%, well above the ratio threshold required to be considered a well-capitalized bank. Our Allowance for Credit Losses ended the year at $2,710,837, or 1.04% of total loans, and Non-Accrual and Past Due Loans remain very low at less than 0.02%. CVB's Board of Directors and Management believe the ACL is fully funded at this time.
ROAA was 1.36% and ROAE was at 12.17% for the year ending December 31, 2024.
We thank each of you for being a valuable shareholder in your Community Valley Bank!
