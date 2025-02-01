Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2025) - The BC Bud Corporation (CSE: BCBC) (OTC Pink: BCBCF) (FSE: W04) ("The BC Bud Co" or the "Company") announces that it has issued an aggregate of 750,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to certain consultants of the Company, pursuant to the Company's omnibus share incentive plan. Each Option is exercisable by the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 for a period of two years.

Service Agreement

The Company also announces that it has entered into a services agreement (the "Agreement") effective February 7, 2025, with Walk The Street Capital ("WTS Capital"), an arm's length party to the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, WTS Capital has agreed to provide promotional marketing services to the Company, including the preparation and posting of analysis articles, news releases, a marketing video, and collaborative written content and social media engagement services using email and platforms such as X, Reddit and Discord, in consideration for an aggregate cash fee of $30,000, payable upfront, and the grant of 250,000 fully vested stock options. The stock options are exercisable at $0.12 per share for a period of two years. The term of the Agreement is for a period of six months.

WTS Capital's business address is 405 Ridge Rd, Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0, it's contact email is info@wtscapital.io and phone number is 905-321-1470.

About The BC Bud Co.

The B.C. Bud Co. is a house of brands created by industry professionals who are passionate about the user experience.

On behalf of the board of directors of The BC Bud Co.

Brayden Sutton

Chief Executive Officer and Director

