Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 01.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Goldman Sachs "kann Bitcoin nicht besitzen" - doch dieses Unternehmen hat einen besseren Weg gefunden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.02.2025 16:18 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GDToday: Celebrate the Chinese New Year with Guangdong

Finanznachrichten News

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from GDToday.

Guangdong has extended an exclusive invitation to the guests to experience an extraordinary Chinese New Year.

This video takes you through the heart of Guangdong's festive traditions - Yingge dance, fire dragon dance, mouth-watering local delicacies, stunning cityscapes, and more, all in one exciting, action-packed clip. As we show you the rapid growth and energy of Guangdong, we're also rolling out the red carpet for friends from around the world to come and join the celebrations here in Southern China.

Watch now and feel the festive vibes of the most vibrant Chinese New Year celebration!

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606190/Video.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/celebrate-the-chinese-new-year-with-guangdong-302365806.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.