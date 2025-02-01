Despite recent political uncertainties, Tesla's stock continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, with Piper Sandler significantly raising its price target from $315 to $500. This bullish outlook stems primarily from the company's promising future in robotics and artificial intelligence, particularly through its humanoid robot Optimus, rather than its traditional electric vehicle business. While the average analyst consensus maintains a more conservative price target of $338.91, Tesla's stock recently closed at $404.59, reflecting a 1.08 percent increase. The analysts project delivery numbers to rise from 1.79 to 1.96 million units by 2025, contingent upon the introduction of new models.

Political Headwinds Impact EV Sector

The current political climate poses fresh challenges for Tesla's electric vehicle division. Recent administrative measures, including the potential freezing of financial support for the electric automotive industry and possible elimination of EV tax credits, have sparked investor concerns. However, these headwinds haven't significantly impacted Tesla's stock performance, suggesting investors may be more focused on the company's technological diversification than its core automotive business.

