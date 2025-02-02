A catastrophic collision between an American Airlines passenger aircraft and a military Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport has resulted in 67 fatalities, marking the deadliest U.S. aviation incident since 2001. The accident, which occurred on Wednesday, has placed significant downward pressure on American Airlines' stock. Initial investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board revealed the passenger aircraft was flying at approximately 325 feet during the collision, while the military helicopter may have exceeded its authorized ceiling of 200 feet.

Operational Impact and Regulatory Response

The Federal Aviation Administration has implemented stringent restrictions on helicopter operations near Reagan National Airport, initially set for a 30-day period. Two of the airport's three runways remain closed, though the main runway, which handles 90% of flight traffic, continues to operate. These developments coincide with challenges in the aviation sector, including recent disruptions to the FAA's NOTAM system, which handles critical safety communications to pilots. The system's outdated infrastructure has been flagged for urgent modernization following similar disruptions earlier in 2023.

