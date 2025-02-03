Sensirion Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

Qmicro by Sensirion: DynamiQ-X GC analyzers achieve OIML R140/MID accuracy class A certification No. TC12537



03.02.2025





Media Release February 2025, Sensirion, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland DynamiQ-X GC analyzers achieve OIML R140/MID accuracy class A certification No. TC12537 Qmicro by Sensirion has received the OIML R140/MID accuracy class A certificate No. TC12537 for their DynamiQ-X GC analyzers for the analysis of natural gas and natural gas blended with hydrogen. The certificate simplifies the approval process for system integrators in the field of composition control and for custody transfer. The DynamiQ-X gas analyzers were tested by NMi in the Netherlands, a leading notified body in Europe for the testing and certification of measuring instruments with ISO 17025 approval. The tests included evaluating metrological characteristics over a wide temperature range and assessing performance under dynamic environmental conditions, including mechanical and electrical influences. Additionally, the software and the firmware are investigated for control, data processing and communication in accordance with the WELMEC guide. The OIML R140/MID approval simplifies the approval process for systems according to national and international legislation among member states. It provides reduced risks, greater time savings and improved cost efficiency to system integrators. OIML R140/MID approval for DynamiQ-X NG2210 and DynamiQ-X NG2220 The OIML R140/MID approval is valid for both gas chromatographs, the DynamiQ-X NG2210 and the DynamiQ-X NG2220. These are compact Ex-certified process gas chromatographs for composition control and custody transfer purposes. The NG2210 version provides natural gas C6+ composition analysis and calorific value calculations and the NG2220 performs the same analysis for natural gas blended with hydrogen in concentrations of up to 20%. Visit our website for more information about our GC analyzers: www.qmicro.com . About Qmicro by Sensirion Qmicro offers high-tech products and solutions for on-line gas composition analysis enabled by micro-GC chip technology (MEMS). Application areas include industrial process control and automation. Qmicro has developed the "DynamiQ" micro-GC gas analyzer product line, and these on-line gas monitors are supplied in application-specific configurations to selected customers, typically system integrators, OEMs and expert distributors. The instruments are configured for one specific application and are therefore sold as analyzers for this single application. Qmicro has been part of Sensirion since 2021. Sensirion is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1'000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company's aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information: www.qmicro.com Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:



