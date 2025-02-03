December19 launches innovative programmatic product

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- December19, a leading independent media planning and buying agency, has launched Optix, a pioneering solution which will set a new standard for programmatic advertising.

Introducing Optix

Optix is engineered to address key industry challenges prioritising transparency and best in class advanced targeting at the heart of its technology. In an era dominated by excessive tech and management costs, Optix will transform programmatic activation with a comprehensive, full funnel approach maximising advertising effectiveness whilst being responsible.

As a certified B Corp business, December19 is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

The Conscious Ad Network co-founder Harriet Kingaby comments, "December19 has demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing innovative advertising practices and promoting leadership in terms of transparency, efficiency and sustainability. Optix showcases their dedication to pioneering impactful practices that deliver value for brands and society."

Optix has been created to address issues highlighted both in the ANA supply chain transparency report (Dec 2023) and the ISBA programmatic supply chain transparency study (Jan 2023) around the proportion of advertiser spend reaching publishers and will ensure that over 65% of the revenue spent will go back to the media owner.

MHR's Senior Content Manager, Ashleigh Soppet comments: "Optix represents a significant step forward in addressing the critical challenges we face in programmatic advertising. Given our previous successes with December19's solutions, we believe Optix will enhance the impact of our advertising, and we're excited to leverage this innovative platform as we continue to optimise our campaigns and engage more meaningfully with our audiences."

Key Features of Optix:

Transparency: Committed to clear and honest practices, providing clients with full visibility into their campaign spend and performance.

Advanced Targeting: Utilises layers of both cookie and cookie less data to enhance targeting precision, ensuring client ads reach the right audience at the right time.

Multi-Channel Reach: Seamlessly delivers ads across multiple platforms and devices, maximising engagement and impact.

Full-Funnel Approach: Integrates all stages of the customer journey, from awareness to conversion, for a holistic and effective advertising strategy.

Social & Environmental Performance: Uses sustainable technologies, with renewable energy-powered servers. We partner with suppliers who have a low carbon footprint or are B Corp certified.

Biffa's Head of Demand Generation Karen Walker notes: "We are very pleased with the results delivered by the 'What Iff' campaign, and we anticipate that these new capabilities will elevate our success even further. We look forward to leveraging Optix to enhance our marketing efforts, deliver stronger outcomes and drive greater engagement with our target audience."

David Lucy, Managing Director at December19 states: "Optix represents a new era in programmatic advertising. Our focus on transparency and advanced targeting establishes a new benchmark within our industry and enables our clients to achieve unparalleled results whilst staying true to our B Corp values"

About December19

December19 is an independent, media planning and buying agency based in Clerkenwell, London. B Corp accredited in March 2022, the agency continues to push the agenda for delivering best in class business outcomes through their Clearly Effective Media approach and pushes the transparency agenda to assure client trust.

Clients include Xero (Cloud Accountancy), Pol Roger, Material Focus, Viking, Emmi UK, Workspace & NHS Charities Together.

