UAE SWAT Challenge Media Centre: All-Women Teams Steal the Show at the UAE SWAT Challenge 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge features five local and international women's teams competing alongside their male counterparts. Their exceptional skills and tactical strategies have captivated audiences, highlighting the teamwork, spirit, and determination needed to overcome challenging scenarios.

Organized annually by the Ministry of Interior and hosted by Dubai Police, the UAE SWAT Challenge has emerged as one of the most significant tactical sports competitions in the policing and security sector. It showcases police forces, special operations, and security teams competing in events that demand high levels of coordination, physical strength, tactical intelligence, and endurance. Participants, regardless of gender, engage in tasks and scenarios that closely mirror their real-life duties in combating crime and apprehending offenders.

Individual and Team Skills

Karla Nastri, Special Investigator in Brazil and Leader of the Brazilian Team (GRT), emphasized the diverse challenges and field designs presented in the competitions, which require both individual and team skills. She expressed excitement about their first-time participation alongside three other Brazilian men's teams this year. She stated, "We drew inspiration from the remarkable experiences shared by our colleagues in other police and security agencies in Brazil. Their stories motivated us to participate, especially since this challenge strengthens our relationships with other police and security forces while allowing us to learn best practices in the field. This large gathering is a powerful opportunity for building connections and exchanging knowledge and expertise. Our team has trained for six months, and we aim to deliver an outstanding performance and achieve impressive results."

Tangible Progress

Lieutenant Latifa Al Salman, leader of the Dubai Police's Women's Team, shared her excitement about the significant improvements observed in the performance of both male and female competing teams. She noted that they were the first women's team to compete alongside men in the fourth edition of the challenge and expressed pride in the participation of local and international women's teams in this year's and previous events. "In our debut, we achieved tenth place among 55 men's teams, which was a remarkable accomplishment, especially considering it was our first participation," Al Salman continued.

She also highlighted that the increasing participation of women's teams from various countries each year underscores the global success of the challenge. Al Salman noted that the growing number of teams reflects the strong international reputation the challenge has built and its effectiveness in attracting more participants. "Additionally, the inclusion of women's teams showcases the empowerment of women across all professions, including challenging roles in special forces, highlighting their achievements in the field and their active involvement in global competitions," she concluded.

Women Empowerment

Noura Al Shamsi, Leader of the Sharjah women's team, highlighted the participation of women's teams in a global challenge that marks a significant milestone in the advancement of tactical sports. She continued, "It also reflects the social and cultural shifts in communities regarding women's empowerment in various fields, including policing, security, and special operations. Al Shamsi expressed her excitement about their inaugural participation this year alongside strong teams from around the globe. "We trained for six months in a similar field at Sharjah Police, as these competitions demand physical strength, high fitness levels, and considerable effort. We aim to achieve outstanding results and showcase our skills throughout the competitions," she concluded.

Weather Challenge

Major Bussaraporn Chaikaew, Leader of the Tai Women's Team, expressed enthusiasm about participating for the second time this year. They have prepared thoroughly to address the challenges encountered during their first experience, particularly the differing weather conditions between Thailand and the UAE. She explained, "Last year, we struggled with the cooler temperatures in the UAE compared to Thailand. This year, we trained intensively in Thailand under cooler conditions to better acclimate to Dubai's climate. This challenge is an excellent opportunity to showcase the capabilities of Thai women's teams and to learn from police teams worldwide, discovering the best tactics and practices they employ to tackle real-world challenges."

Kazakhstan's Tomiris

The Kazakhstan Women's Team 'Tomiris' is making its debut this year alongside 11 Kazakh teams from various security and police agencies within their country. "This participation builds on the impressive performance of Kazakh teams in last year's events, where the 'Sardar Kazakhstan' team achieved third place overall.

Kyalbekova Balnur noted, "Our team comprises female members from various cities in Kazakhstan, including those from special police forces. Over the past three months, we have intensified our training to showcase our skills and strengths at this unique global gathering, which features specialized teams worldwide. We are confident our experience this year will pave the way for even better results next year."

It's worth mentioning that Kazakhstan stands out as the leading foreign nation in terms of the number of teams participating in this year's challenge. The country has ensured its teams are well-prepared by emphasizing early training in both physical fitness and tactical skills, selecting the most qualified members through thorough testing and field exercises.

