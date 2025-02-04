Fidelity UCITS ICAV - Sustainable Investing Updates for the Sub-Funds

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 04

This document is important and requires your immediate attention.If you are in doubt as to the action you should take, you should seek advice from your Fidelity Relationship Manager.

If you have sold or transferred any of your Shares in Fidelity UCITS ICAV (the "Fund"), please pass this document at once to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee as soon as possible.

Unless otherwise defined herein, all other capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meaning as capitalised terms used in the currently effective prospectus of the Fund and supplements for the Sub-Funds, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time (together, the "Prospectus"). A copy of the Prospectus is available upon request during normal business hours at the registered office of the Fund.

Please note that the Central Bank of Ireland (the "Central Bank") has not reviewed this notice. The Directors accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this notice and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief there are no other facts the omission of which would make any statement misleading.

4 February 2025

Sustainable Investing Updates for the Sub-Funds

Purpose

The Directors of the ICAV are writing to confirm: (1) a change to the names of the Sub-Funds (as defined below); and (2) that as part of our ongoing commitment to responsible and sustainable investing, it has been decided to update our approach to sustainable investing and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") integration to reflect the evolving sustainable investing landscape and enhance transparency to investors.

Change of name of the Sub-Funds

The Prospectus will be updated to reflect the change of the names of the Sub-Funds, as shown below.

Current Sub-Fund name (together, the "Sub-Funds") Sub-fund name following the Effective Date Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Europe Equity UCITS ETF Fidelity Europe Equity Research Enhanced UCITS ETF Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Global Equity UCITS ETF Fidelity Global Equity Research Enhanced UCITS ETF Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Japan Equity UCITS ETF Fidelity Japan Equity Research Enhanced UCITS ETF Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Pacific ex-Japan Equity UCITS ETF Fidelity Pacific ex-Japan Equity Research Enhanced UCITS ETF Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Emerging Markets Equity UCITS ETF Fidelity Emerging Markets Equity Research Enhanced UCITS ETF Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced US Equity UCITS ETF Fidelity US Equity Research Enhanced UCITS ETF

Updated approach by which the Sub-Funds will attain the environmental or social characteristics they promote

The Prospectus will be updated to reflect the revised approach by which the Sub-Funds will promote environmental and/or social characteristics. Following the Effective Date, the Sub-Funds will aim to achieve ESG scores for their respective portfolios that are higher than those of their respective benchmarks. This will replace the previous requirement of a minimum of 70% of its assets in issuers with favourable ESG characteristics. There is no change to the investment objective of the sub-funds.

Exclusions

The Prospectus will be updated to include exclusions required by the framework. Further information on the exclusions is also available on the website Sustainable investing framework . (fidelityinternational.com).

Effective Date of changes

It is expected that a revised version of the Prospectus reflecting the updates detailed above will be issued on or around 18 February 2025 (the "Effective Date").

Next steps

No action is required from you as regards this update. If you do not want to remain in a Sub-Fund following the implementation of the proposed changes, you may redeem in the usual manner at any point prior to the Effective Date.

Should you have any questions relating to this matter, you should contact your professional advisor or your usual Fidelity Service Centre.

