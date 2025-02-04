Diageo, the world's largest spirits manufacturer, has withdrawn its medium-term growth forecasts, citing persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties in key markets. The British beverage giant, known for brands like Johnnie Walker and Guinness, previously targeted organic net sales growth of 5-7%. The company's first-half performance showed a 0.6% revenue decline to $10.9 billion, while operating profit dropped nearly 5% to $3.16 billion. Despite these challenges, Diageo managed to achieve a 1% organic sales growth, surpassing analyst expectations of 0.4%. The company now plans to shift towards more frequent short-term forecasts to better navigate the volatile market conditions.

Regional Performance and Trade Pressures

The company's performance varied significantly across regions, with North America demonstrating resilience and Europe maintaining stability. However, Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets faced considerable headwinds due to weakened consumer demand and economic slowdowns. Recent U.S. tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico have further complicated the outlook, potentially leading to price increases of up to 10% on certain products. These trade tensions have contributed to market uncertainty, reflected in a more than 2% decline in the company's share price at the start of the week.

Ad

Fresh Diageo information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Diageo analysis...