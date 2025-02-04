Infineon Technologies demonstrated remarkable resilience in its first fiscal quarter, driving its stock price up by 6.6% to €33.33. The semiconductor giant exceeded market expectations with revenue reaching €3.42 billion and an impressive segment result margin of 16.7%. This strong performance comes despite challenging conditions in the technology sector and ongoing US-China trade tensions. While the quarterly net profit of €246 million showed a decrease from the previous year's €587 million, the market responded positively to the company's overall performance and future outlook.

Management Updates Growth Forecast

In a significant shift from earlier projections, Infineon's management has revised its annual forecast upward, anticipating stable to slightly increasing revenue growth for fiscal year 2025. The company expects second-quarter revenue to reach approximately €3.6 billion, with segment result margins projected in the mid to high teens. Additionally, the adjusted gross margin is forecasted to hit around 40%, marking a potentially sustainable recovery from the year's early low of €30.50 per share. These optimistic projections have reinforced investor confidence, contributing to the stock's current momentum.

