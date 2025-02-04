Stax LLC: Stax Welcomes Witold Czartoryski as Managing Director to Lead EMEA Tech-Enabled Business Services and Consumer Verticals

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC , a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks, is pleased to announce the appointment of Witold Czartoryski as a Managing Director in its London office. Witold will lead the firm's EMEA-focused tech-enabled business services and consumer verticals. With nearly two decades of private equity consulting experience, he brings deep expertise in commercial due diligence, strategy, value creation, and sell-side strategy development.

"We're excited to welcome Witold to Stax as we expand our senior leadership in London," said Paul Edwards , Global Practice Leader . "As an experienced strategy consultant with a strong track record in advising global brands and top-tier private equity firms, Witold brings invaluable expertise in tech-enabled services and consumer sectors, adding significant value to our global client base."

Witold's career spans nearly 20 years with OC&C Strategy Consultants, BCG's Private Equity Practice, and Strategy& Deals teams, where he advised leading private equity funds. An Oxford graduate with degrees in Engineering and Computing Science, he combines technical expertise with strategic consulting to deliver actionable recommendations aligned with private equity investments.

"I'm excited to join Stax at such a transformative moment in the consulting industry. Stax's approach aligns perfectly with the evolving demands of the market - emphasizing hands-on leadership, deep expertise, and measurable outcomes over traditional time-based models," shared Witold Czartoryski. "In today's rapidly evolving landscape, the integration of AI and advanced analytics is reshaping consulting. Stax is at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging technology to deliver efficient, impactful solutions while focusing our team's expertise on areas where we can deliver the most value."

"Witold is a fantastic addition to our team and was highly recommended by a client-a great endorsement to start with," said Phil Dunne, UK Managing Director . "His recent experience in AI-enabled business services enhances Stax's global strengths and value creation capabilities, enabling us to deliver effective recommendations and solutions for clients."

