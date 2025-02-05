UBS shares experienced a significant decline of over 5% on Tuesday, despite the Swiss banking giant surpassing market expectations with its fourth-quarter performance. The bank reported an impressive pre-tax profit exceeding $1 billion and a net profit of $770 million. This decline comes amid an otherwise successful year, with the stock maintaining a year-to-date gain of nearly 9% and an remarkable 80% surge since the Credit Suisse acquisition in March 2023. The bank's revenue increased by 7% to $11.6 billion, driven by strong performance in investment banking and wealth management. Additionally, the global wealth management division attracted $18 billion in new money during the final quarter.

Enhanced Shareholder Returns Amid Integration Progress

In a move to reward shareholders, UBS announced a 29% increase in dividends to 90 cents per share and unveiled plans for share buybacks totaling up to $3 billion in 2025. The integration of Credit Suisse continues to progress smoothly, with cost savings already reaching $7.5 billion, representing 60% of the target. The bank has successfully migrated 90% of customer accounts outside Switzerland to UBS platforms and maintains a robust CET1 capital ratio of 14.3%. Despite these positive developments, investors remain cautious due to global economic uncertainties and potential stricter capital requirements that could impact future shareholder returns.

Ad

Fresh UBS information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated UBS analysis...