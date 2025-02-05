UBS shares experienced a significant decline of over 5% on Tuesday, despite the Swiss banking giant surpassing market expectations with its fourth-quarter performance. The bank reported an impressive pre-tax profit exceeding $1 billion and a net profit of $770 million. This decline comes amid an otherwise successful year, with the stock maintaining a year-to-date gain of nearly 9% and an remarkable 80% surge since the Credit Suisse acquisition in March 2023. The bank's revenue increased by 7% to $11.6 billion, driven by strong performance in investment banking and wealth management. Additionally, the global wealth management division attracted $18 billion in new money during the final quarter.
Enhanced Shareholder Returns Amid Integration Progress
In a move to reward shareholders, UBS announced a 29% increase in dividends to 90 cents per share and unveiled plans for share buybacks totaling up to $3 billion in 2025. The integration of Credit Suisse continues to progress smoothly, with cost savings already reaching $7.5 billion, representing 60% of the target. The bank has successfully migrated 90% of customer accounts outside Switzerland to UBS platforms and maintains a robust CET1 capital ratio of 14.3%. Despite these positive developments, investors remain cautious due to global economic uncertainties and potential stricter capital requirements that could impact future shareholder returns.
