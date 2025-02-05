Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.02.2025
Geheime Erdgas-Perle: Horizon Petroleum startet Lachowice-Projekt: Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug?
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
05.02.25
09:15 Uhr
3,620 Euro
-0,100
-2,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
05.02.2025 08:31 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 4 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            317.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            314.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            315.3873p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,985,098 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,061,352.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 315.3873p

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
300                315.50      08:17:20          00073450147TRLO0      XLON 
90                315.50      08:17:20          00073450148TRLO0      XLON 
36                315.50      08:17:20          00073450149TRLO0      XLON 
28                315.50      08:17:40          00073450159TRLO0      XLON 
243                315.50      08:18:01          00073450166TRLO0      XLON 
500                315.50      08:18:01          00073450165TRLO0      XLON 
250                315.50      08:18:01          00073450164TRLO0      XLON 
688                315.50      08:21:35          00073450459TRLO0      XLON 
344                315.50      08:21:35          00073450458TRLO0      XLON 
892                315.50      08:21:35          00073450460TRLO0      XLON 
33                315.50      08:22:15          00073450478TRLO0      XLON 
939                315.00      08:29:39          00073450774TRLO0      XLON 
112                315.00      09:13:20          00073453657TRLO0      XLON 
52                315.00      09:13:40          00073453670TRLO0      XLON 
1000               315.00      09:13:40          00073453669TRLO0      XLON 
1035               315.00      09:14:09          00073453683TRLO0      XLON 
429                315.50      09:14:51          00073453732TRLO0      XLON 
358                315.50      09:14:51          00073453733TRLO0      XLON 
285                315.50      09:15:37          00073453805TRLO0      XLON 
217                315.50      09:15:50          00073453842TRLO0      XLON 
265                315.50      09:15:50          00073453841TRLO0      XLON 
231                316.00      09:32:06          00073454736TRLO0      XLON 
799                316.00      09:32:06          00073454737TRLO0      XLON 
276                316.00      09:32:06          00073454738TRLO0      XLON 
500                316.00      09:32:06          00073454739TRLO0      XLON 
155                316.00      09:32:06          00073454741TRLO0      XLON 
223                316.00      09:32:06          00073454740TRLO0      XLON 
500                316.00      09:32:06          00073454742TRLO0      XLON 
336                316.00      09:32:06          00073454743TRLO0      XLON 
442                315.50      09:37:15          00073454958TRLO0      XLON 
633                315.50      09:37:15          00073454957TRLO0      XLON 
979                315.00      09:39:12          00073455090TRLO0      XLON 
74                315.00      09:39:12          00073455091TRLO0      XLON 
937                316.50      09:40:40          00073455163TRLO0      XLON 
888                316.50      09:48:40          00073455704TRLO0      XLON 
936                316.00      09:51:32          00073455845TRLO0      XLON 
89                316.50      09:53:59          00073455975TRLO0      XLON 
126                316.50      09:53:59          00073455974TRLO0      XLON 
15000               316.00      09:54:06          00073455979TRLO0      XLON 
1055               317.50      10:18:09          00073457050TRLO0      XLON 
1006               316.00      11:22:36          00073459266TRLO0      XLON 
588                315.00      11:25:15          00073459353TRLO0      XLON 
395                315.00      11:25:15          00073459354TRLO0      XLON 
251                315.00      11:25:21          00073459374TRLO0      XLON 
795                315.00      11:25:21          00073459373TRLO0      XLON 
957                314.00      12:57:18          00073462189TRLO0      XLON 
1041               314.50      12:57:18          00073462190TRLO0      XLON 
22                314.50      14:10:21          00073465062TRLO0      XLON 
500                314.50      14:10:21          00073465061TRLO0      XLON 
500                314.50      14:10:21          00073465060TRLO0      XLON 
116                314.50      14:27:42          00073465866TRLO0      XLON 
224                314.00      14:27:47          00073465874TRLO0      XLON 
786                314.00      14:30:11          00073466129TRLO0      XLON 
979                314.00      14:36:25          00073466950TRLO0      XLON 
553                314.00      14:39:31          00073467166TRLO0      XLON 
430                314.00      14:39:31          00073467165TRLO0      XLON 
940                314.50      15:04:56          00073469125TRLO0      XLON 
1054               314.50      15:04:56          00073469126TRLO0      XLON 
379                314.50      15:13:09          00073469688TRLO0      XLON 
50                314.50      15:13:09          00073469687TRLO0      XLON 
80                314.50      15:13:09          00073469686TRLO0      XLON 
85                314.50      15:31:31          00073470775TRLO0      XLON 
378                314.50      15:31:31          00073470774TRLO0      XLON 
579                314.50      15:31:32          00073470776TRLO0      XLON 
594                314.50      15:33:54          00073470977TRLO0      XLON 
201                314.50      15:34:27          00073471007TRLO0      XLON 
264                314.50      15:34:49          00073471064TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

34                314.50      15:51:39          00073472348TRLO0      XLON 
224                314.50      15:51:39          00073472349TRLO0      XLON 
38                314.50      15:51:42          00073472350TRLO0      XLON 
200                314.50      15:51:44          00073472374TRLO0      XLON 
262                314.50      15:52:47          00073472521TRLO0      XLON 
214                314.50      15:53:19          00073472557TRLO0      XLON 
100                314.50      15:53:19          00073472556TRLO0      XLON 
97                314.50      15:54:19          00073472732TRLO0      XLON 
442                314.50      15:54:19          00073472731TRLO0      XLON 
45                314.50      16:05:23          00073473605TRLO0      XLON 
206                314.50      16:05:28          00073473609TRLO0      XLON 
206                314.50      16:06:07          00073473675TRLO0      XLON 
243                314.50      16:07:47          00073473870TRLO0      XLON 
44                314.50      16:07:55          00073473878TRLO0      XLON 
126                314.50      16:09:27          00073473938TRLO0      XLON 
187                314.50      16:11:07          00073474059TRLO0      XLON 
76                314.50      16:11:21          00073474068TRLO0      XLON 
187                314.50      16:12:47          00073474225TRLO0      XLON 
357                314.50      16:14:27          00073474364TRLO0      XLON 
187                314.50      16:14:27          00073474363TRLO0      XLON 
100                314.50      16:14:27          00073474365TRLO0      XLON 
30                314.50      16:14:52          00073474387TRLO0      XLON 
243                314.50      16:14:54          00073474388TRLO0      XLON 
130                314.50      16:15:54          00073474469TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  374729 
EQS News ID:  2081163 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2081163&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
