Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 4 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 317.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 314.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 315.3873p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,985,098 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,061,352.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 315.3873p

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 300 315.50 08:17:20 00073450147TRLO0 XLON 90 315.50 08:17:20 00073450148TRLO0 XLON 36 315.50 08:17:20 00073450149TRLO0 XLON 28 315.50 08:17:40 00073450159TRLO0 XLON 243 315.50 08:18:01 00073450166TRLO0 XLON 500 315.50 08:18:01 00073450165TRLO0 XLON 250 315.50 08:18:01 00073450164TRLO0 XLON 688 315.50 08:21:35 00073450459TRLO0 XLON 344 315.50 08:21:35 00073450458TRLO0 XLON 892 315.50 08:21:35 00073450460TRLO0 XLON 33 315.50 08:22:15 00073450478TRLO0 XLON 939 315.00 08:29:39 00073450774TRLO0 XLON 112 315.00 09:13:20 00073453657TRLO0 XLON 52 315.00 09:13:40 00073453670TRLO0 XLON 1000 315.00 09:13:40 00073453669TRLO0 XLON 1035 315.00 09:14:09 00073453683TRLO0 XLON 429 315.50 09:14:51 00073453732TRLO0 XLON 358 315.50 09:14:51 00073453733TRLO0 XLON 285 315.50 09:15:37 00073453805TRLO0 XLON 217 315.50 09:15:50 00073453842TRLO0 XLON 265 315.50 09:15:50 00073453841TRLO0 XLON 231 316.00 09:32:06 00073454736TRLO0 XLON 799 316.00 09:32:06 00073454737TRLO0 XLON 276 316.00 09:32:06 00073454738TRLO0 XLON 500 316.00 09:32:06 00073454739TRLO0 XLON 155 316.00 09:32:06 00073454741TRLO0 XLON 223 316.00 09:32:06 00073454740TRLO0 XLON 500 316.00 09:32:06 00073454742TRLO0 XLON 336 316.00 09:32:06 00073454743TRLO0 XLON 442 315.50 09:37:15 00073454958TRLO0 XLON 633 315.50 09:37:15 00073454957TRLO0 XLON 979 315.00 09:39:12 00073455090TRLO0 XLON 74 315.00 09:39:12 00073455091TRLO0 XLON 937 316.50 09:40:40 00073455163TRLO0 XLON 888 316.50 09:48:40 00073455704TRLO0 XLON 936 316.00 09:51:32 00073455845TRLO0 XLON 89 316.50 09:53:59 00073455975TRLO0 XLON 126 316.50 09:53:59 00073455974TRLO0 XLON 15000 316.00 09:54:06 00073455979TRLO0 XLON 1055 317.50 10:18:09 00073457050TRLO0 XLON 1006 316.00 11:22:36 00073459266TRLO0 XLON 588 315.00 11:25:15 00073459353TRLO0 XLON 395 315.00 11:25:15 00073459354TRLO0 XLON 251 315.00 11:25:21 00073459374TRLO0 XLON 795 315.00 11:25:21 00073459373TRLO0 XLON 957 314.00 12:57:18 00073462189TRLO0 XLON 1041 314.50 12:57:18 00073462190TRLO0 XLON 22 314.50 14:10:21 00073465062TRLO0 XLON 500 314.50 14:10:21 00073465061TRLO0 XLON 500 314.50 14:10:21 00073465060TRLO0 XLON 116 314.50 14:27:42 00073465866TRLO0 XLON 224 314.00 14:27:47 00073465874TRLO0 XLON 786 314.00 14:30:11 00073466129TRLO0 XLON 979 314.00 14:36:25 00073466950TRLO0 XLON 553 314.00 14:39:31 00073467166TRLO0 XLON 430 314.00 14:39:31 00073467165TRLO0 XLON 940 314.50 15:04:56 00073469125TRLO0 XLON 1054 314.50 15:04:56 00073469126TRLO0 XLON 379 314.50 15:13:09 00073469688TRLO0 XLON 50 314.50 15:13:09 00073469687TRLO0 XLON 80 314.50 15:13:09 00073469686TRLO0 XLON 85 314.50 15:31:31 00073470775TRLO0 XLON 378 314.50 15:31:31 00073470774TRLO0 XLON 579 314.50 15:31:32 00073470776TRLO0 XLON 594 314.50 15:33:54 00073470977TRLO0 XLON 201 314.50 15:34:27 00073471007TRLO0 XLON 264 314.50 15:34:49 00073471064TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

34 314.50 15:51:39 00073472348TRLO0 XLON 224 314.50 15:51:39 00073472349TRLO0 XLON 38 314.50 15:51:42 00073472350TRLO0 XLON 200 314.50 15:51:44 00073472374TRLO0 XLON 262 314.50 15:52:47 00073472521TRLO0 XLON 214 314.50 15:53:19 00073472557TRLO0 XLON 100 314.50 15:53:19 00073472556TRLO0 XLON 97 314.50 15:54:19 00073472732TRLO0 XLON 442 314.50 15:54:19 00073472731TRLO0 XLON 45 314.50 16:05:23 00073473605TRLO0 XLON 206 314.50 16:05:28 00073473609TRLO0 XLON 206 314.50 16:06:07 00073473675TRLO0 XLON 243 314.50 16:07:47 00073473870TRLO0 XLON 44 314.50 16:07:55 00073473878TRLO0 XLON 126 314.50 16:09:27 00073473938TRLO0 XLON 187 314.50 16:11:07 00073474059TRLO0 XLON 76 314.50 16:11:21 00073474068TRLO0 XLON 187 314.50 16:12:47 00073474225TRLO0 XLON 357 314.50 16:14:27 00073474364TRLO0 XLON 187 314.50 16:14:27 00073474363TRLO0 XLON 100 314.50 16:14:27 00073474365TRLO0 XLON 30 314.50 16:14:52 00073474387TRLO0 XLON 243 314.50 16:14:54 00073474388TRLO0 XLON 130 314.50 16:15:54 00073474469TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 374729 EQS News ID: 2081163 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2081163&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)