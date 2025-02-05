DXC Technology Company: DXC Named Top Three IT Vendor in Europe by Whitelane Research; Leads all Providers in the Public Sector

DXC improves rankings for third consecutive year, demonstrating commitment to customer success

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has affirmed its status as a leading IT service provider in Whitelane Research's 2024/2025 European IT Sourcing Study. DXC achieved a top-three ranking for overall customer satisfaction, moving up from fourth place last year. Additionally, DXC was ranked first in the Public Sector.

Whitelane Research, one of the most prestigious research organizations in Europe, surveyed close to 2,300 businesses and public sector organizations across eight European countries and regions. Based on interviews with 217 customers, DXC ranked as a Strong Performer across all service categories including Digital Transformation, Application Services, Cloud & Infrastructure Services, Workplace Services, Network & Connectivity Services, and Security Services.

"DXC is regarded as a top vendor across most of the European countries surveyed, establishing itself as a trusted partner for its customers. In a highly competitive landscape, DXC's consistently high customer satisfaction is commendable," said Jef Loos, Head of Research Europe at Whitelane Research.

DXC also ranked highly across several industries, including the Public Sector where it was named an Exceptional Performer, leading all providers with an 84% customer satisfaction score. DXC has decades of experience in the public sector, partnering with dozens of leading government organizations in Europe and the UK including Consip, the procurement arm of the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance, and the Scottish Government.

"Achieving these results for three consecutive years is a testament to our dedication to customer success," said Juan Parra, DXC's Managing Director for Europe. "As a leader in IT services across multiple industries in Europe, we remain committed to bringing cutting-edge innovations, including advancements in AI, to help our customers tackle complex challenges and grow," Parra added.

DXC Technology is the backbone of its customers' modernization journey. With deep engineering and industry expertise, it drives operational excellence at scale across industries. For example, DXC partners with financial services leaders such as Banco Sabadell in Spain and PKO Bank in Poland, telecommunication providers including Telenor in Sweden, aerospace and transportation giants such as Airbus and Alstom in France.

Forward Looking Statements

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

