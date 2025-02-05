Altair Engineering Announces Next-Level Enhancements Within Altair Engineering HPCWorks 2025

Enhancements and new capabilities further bolster the market's leading HPC and cloud platform

TROY, Mich., Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, announced game-changing new upgrades to Altair® HPCWorks®, its high-performance computing (HPC) and cloud platform. New tools and capabilities expand cloud scaling for Altair and third-party workload managers, integrate advanced monitoring and reporting, and beyond - including enhanced artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled job scheduling and visualization with support for GPUs, Kubernetes, and machine learning workflows.

"As the number one solutions provider in HPC and cloud, our latest enhancements to Altair HPCWorks empower our customers with even more comprehensive capabilities to keep them at the forefront of computational intelligence," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. "Having next-level HPC and cloud is imperative in today's data- and AI-driven landscape. With the industry-leading Altair HPCWorks platform, our customers can push boundaries and realize their vision knowing they have the market's most powerful HPC and cloud platform in their toolkit."

Altair HPCWorks: Now Using Altair Units

Altair HPCWorks now operates within the market's gold standard Altair Units licensing system. With the Units system's flexible, scalable, dynamic licensing, users can drive frictionless innovation like never before. Enterprises can leverage Altair's licensing system to seamlessly connect the Altair HPCWorks platform with the Altair One® gateway to enable on-premises clusters, placing Altair's expansive technology portfolio including simulation, HPC, and data analytics tools at their fingertips.

Cloud Scaling for Any Scheduler

Our latest solutions let enterprises easily access cloud resources without exceeding their budget. Users can work in the cloud, optimize a hybrid computing environment, or burst peak-time workloads - whether using an Altair workload manager, third-party scheduler, or a mix of both. Quickly scale up and down with our integrated cloud automation engine to save the team time and money, and get a single, concentrated view into an organization's HPC and cloud operations, even for multi-cloud and multi-cluster installations.

AI Integration and Streamlined Reporting

Power AI workloads with HPC - and HPC workloads with AI. The Altair HPCWorks platform's new AI integrations simplify job submission and cut wait times, and integration with the Altair® RapidMiner® data analytics and AI platform gives users smarter, more efficient scheduling. Altair HPC solutions are designed to support the technologies AI workloads rely on, with broad support for GPUs and Kubernetes.

Detailed HPC and cloud monitoring and reporting is now integrated into every Altair workload manager, giving IT administrators all the data they need to make informed decisions and optimize computing resources.

Additional Highlights

Broad enhancements to the Altair HPCWorks product suite also include enhanced security, performance improvements, and integration with Altair's advanced data analytics tools. Designers and developers can track complex workflows, including AI and machine learning workflows, and work in any modern programming language. Flexible scheduling enables distributed workflows, and greater GPU scheduling capabilities help cluster administrators support chip design teams and get results faster.

To learn more about Altair HPCWorks 2025 and see the full list of enhancements, visit https://altair.com/hpcworks-2025.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

