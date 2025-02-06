TotalEnergies SE demonstrated resilient performance in the fourth quarter of 2024, posting an adjusted net profit of $4.4 billion that exceeded market expectations of $4.2 billion. Despite representing a 15% decline from the previous year's figures, this result showed improvement from the third quarter's $4.1 billion. The company's full-year earnings reached $15.8 billion, marking a 26% decrease from the prior year, with adjusted earnings per share declining from $9.40 to $7.77. In response to these results, the energy giant announced a 7% increase in its annual dividend to $3.22 per share for 2024, with the fourth-quarter dividend set at $0.85 per share.

Strategic Growth Initiatives

Looking ahead to 2025, TotalEnergies has outlined ambitious expansion plans, projecting hydrocarbon production growth exceeding 3%, supported by new ventures including Ballymore in the Gulf of Mexico and Mero-4 in Brazil. The company's commitment to shareholder value remains strong, with plans to implement quarterly share buybacks of $2 billion throughout 2025. Additionally, total energy production, encompassing both hydrocarbons and electricity, is targeted to increase by 5%, with electricity generation expected to surge by over 20% to exceed 50 terawatt-hours.

