Advanced Micro Devices experienced a significant market setback as its shares plummeted by 9% following disappointing fourth-quarter results that fell short of analyst expectations. While the company reported a 24% increase in quarterly revenue to $7.65 billion and improved earnings per share of $1.09 compared to $0.77 in the previous year, the performance in its crucial data center segment failed to meet market projections. The data center division, despite showing a 69% revenue growth to $3.9 billion, missed analysts' forecasts of $4.14 billion. This shortfall prompted Bernstein Research to revise its price target downward from $150 to $125, though maintaining its "Market-Perform" rating.

Strategic AI Market Expansion

The semiconductor manufacturer continues to pursue its artificial intelligence strategy despite current challenges. A key component of this strategy involves the pending acquisition of server manufacturer ZT Systems for $4.9 billion, currently under review by EU competition authorities with a decision expected by March 12. This acquisition could significantly strengthen AMD's position in the AI chip market and enhance its competitive stance against industry leaders in the artificial intelligence sector.

