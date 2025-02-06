Equivalenza chooses Orisha Commerce to enhance its retail operations across 500+ stores in 20 countries

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equivalenza, Spanish leader in perfume, cosmetics and personalized wellness, has appointed Orisha Commerce, the business unit of the French group Orisha, specialized in SaaS solutions for unified commerce, to manage its points of sale in more than 500 stores in 20 countries.

With the Openbravo store management solution from Orisha Commerce, Equivalenza will ensure the worldwide growth of its store operations, the continuous improvement of the in-store customer experience and the expected upgrades in a constantly evolving retail sector.

The rollout of the solution is expected to start in Spain during the second quarter of 2025 and expand to other key markets such as Italy, Portugal and France during the third quarter of 2025.

Equivalenza moves to the Cloud

The trust on Orisha Commerce responds to Equivalenza's desire to leave behind an obsolete on-premise solution, opting for a modern SaaS Cloud solution that offers greater flexibility and scalability. The Spanish retailer counts on a supervised Cloud infrastructure, which guarantees the highest level of performance, while Orisha Commerce's cloud experts handle the security aspects.

Orisha Commerce ensures full support for the specific fiscal and localization requirements of the 20 countries, guaranteeing support for its international strategy.

Moreover, thanks to the APIs and extensions that facilitate the modularity and scalability of the system, the spanish group achieves a more agile and simple integration with its current eCommerce, ERP and CRM systems, among others.

According to Gabriel Ginés, CIO of Equivalenza, "The choice of Orisha Commerce's store management solution reflects our commitment to technological innovation and to improving the customer experience. We looked for a modern, cloud-based solution that could respond to the challenges of our international growth and, at the same time, meet the local requirements of each of the countries where we operate".

"We are confident that the deployment of our solution in more than 500 Equivalenza stores worldwide will be a success. We have a great international experience with leading retail brands such as Decathlon or the fashion group SMCP. Under the Orisha Commerce brand, we will continue to ensure that retailers can develop their store networks quickly, smoothly and securely," said Mar Vieiro, Executive Director Iberia at Orisha Commerce.

About Equivalenza

Equivalenza is the leading Spanish brand specializing in high-quality perfumes, cosmetics and wellness at affordable prices. With a clear commitment to personalization and sustainability, the company creates, develops and distributes products designed to feel beauty through the senses and emotions. It currently has a wide network of its own stores and franchises, with more than 500 stores located in 20 countries.

It offers more than 150 fragrances, made with top quality European-made essences for every moment or occasion. In line with its philosophy of respect for the environment and accessibility for customers, perfume, home fragrance and various cosmetic products can be refilled once they are finished.

Learn more about EQUIVALENZA here: https://corporate.equivalenza.com/en/

About Orisha Commerce

Leveraging its portfolio of B2C, D2C and B2B SaaS solutions, Orisha Commerce enables retailers and brands to deliver seamless unified shopping experiences for customers and associates, from browsing and discovery to transaction, acquisition, and consumption across all physical and digital touchpoints.

With more than 3,500 clients including globally recognized companies such as adidas, Decathlon, SMCP, Tommy Hilfinger, BUT, Weldom, Brabantia, Hema, Miniso and Toys R Us Iberia, who have a presence in more than 100 countries, Orisha Commerce today powers more than 60,000 retail touchpoints, such as fixed tills, mobile POS, self-service terminals, kiosks, and facilitates online sales for over 1,000 businesses, with a dedicated team of over 500 employees and collaborators spread across 11 offices in 4 countries.

Orisha Commerce is a business unit of the Orisha Group, a European software provider founded in 2003 serving the retail, real estate, healthcare, construction, and agrifood sectors. Since its inception, Orisha has helped businesses achieve success by offering technological solutions tailored to their needs. In 2024, Orisha achieved annual revenues in excess of 300 million euros and currently employs 2,000 people in Europe and supports clients in more than 100 countries.

Contact: Christelle Da Cunha, Marketing Director, +33 647 714 571

