Gupshup Technologies: Sharaf DG Boosts Returns on Ad Spends and Goes Green with Gupshup Conversation Cloud

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharaf DG, the Middle East's premier electronics retail chain, has transformed its customer engagement strategy through an innovative deployment of Gupshup Conversation AI Cloud, resulting in a remarkable 4X return on advertising spend (ROAS) while significantly advancing its digital-first environmental initiatives.

The company's breakthrough success stems from its pioneering use of Click to Chat Ads - an innovative advertising format that directs prospects from social media platforms - Facebook and Instagram - to instant WhatsApp conversations. When users click on these ads, they're immediately connected to Sharaf DG via WhatsApp, creating a seamless path from interest to conversion. This strategic shift has yielded impressive metrics: a 34% reduction in customer acquisition costs and a 43% improvement in lead qualification rates-setting new benchmarks in retail digital transformation.

A standout example of this strategy's success was during Sharaf DG's Ramadan campaign which offered surprise gift coupons redeemable both online and in-store. The campaign's sophisticated automated retargeting system engaged customers at crucial moments - following cart abandonment, during price drops of viewed items, and when customers paused their shopping journey.

The company further enhanced engagement through personalized campaigns based on a customer's interests and behavior patterns, including interactive gamification experiences and in-store raffle draws conducted entirely on messaging.

The initiative marks a significant evolution in retail customer engagement, replacing traditional print marketing with interactive digital experiences. The company's innovative approach includes personalized retargeting, automated price-drop notifications, and interactive gamification campaigns, all delivered using Gupshup Conversation Cloud. .

"The phenomenal impact seen by Sharaf DG validates the transformative power of conversational marketing. Click to WhatsApp ads are revolutionizing how brands connect with customers - turning every social media impression into an opportunity for meaningful dialogue," said Beerud Sheth, CEO and Founder at Gupshup. "Brands can now build authentic relationships with customers with context-aware interactions, driving both engagement and conversions. This marks a significant shift from static ads and blasts where customers have no means to get their queries resolved."

Operating across 38 stores in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman, Sharaf DG's digital transformation initiative has resulted in measurable improvements in customer engagement and a robust first-party database. Compared to traditional channels like email, the retailer saw a 180% lift in read rates (from 25% to 70%) and significant increases in conversion rates in digital marketing campaigns.

