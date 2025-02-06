Quantum Metric delivers record revenue and customer growth in 2024

40% annualized growth in Q4 driven by Gen AI applications.

30% YoY increase in average contract size for digital enterprise customers.

98% logo retention supporting 7B sessions monthly.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric, the digital analytics platform, today announced its best year ever for 2024, driven by mission critical investments in Generative AI that shift consumer expectations of digital experiences. With 40% annualized growth in Q4, 30% year-over-year increase in average contract size, and improved efficiencies across the organization, the company experienced accelerated growth that translated into profitability.

Quantum Metric also achieved 98% logo retention, supporting more than 25% of the major digital enterprises named on the Fortune 100 including the top ranked airlines, telecommunications organizations, retailers, and financial institutions. Quantum Metric now captures experiences from 50% of the world's internet users, supporting 7B sessions monthly.

"2024 was a break away year for Quantum Metric," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric. "Our exceptional growth is a testament to our unwavering focus on customer success, our ability to harness Gen AI to unlock opportunities for real-time data use throughout the enterprise, and the strength of our strategic partnerships. We are proud to be trusted by leading enterprises worldwide, helping them use digital data, analytics, and AI to deliver exceptional experiences and win the hearts of their customers. With this winning combination we expect continued acceleration, targeting $250 million of annual recurring revenue in two years."

Gen AI led 2024 product releases.

In early 2024, Quantum Metric's introduction of Felix AI for Gen AI-powered session summarization, built with Gemini 1.5 Pro, enabled instant customer context that drives customer satisfaction and retention. The appetite and demand for Gen AI -powered analytics saw Quantum Metric already expanding the use cases for Felix AI in the first few months after launch, including in the contact center, where Felix provided the ability for agents to know why customers are calling before the customer has said a word. Other notable product releases in 2024 included Metric Builder, enabling businesses to create custom digital KPIs tailored to their strategic goals, User Analytics, and a reimagined version of interaction heatmaps to round out the customer lifecycle view.

New chief customer officer appointed in Q4.

To further enhance its customer-centric approach, Quantum Metric appointed Kate Whittington as its Chief Customer Officer. Whittington brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as Chief Customer Officer at U.S. Bank where she led the CX, UX, and customer analytics teams. During her tenure at U.S. Bank, Whittington played a key role in optimizing the bank's digital tools and experiences, significantly improving customer satisfaction ratings over a three-year period. Previously, she was a senior expert in retail analytics at McKinsey and a strategic leader at Target, helping to launch and lead their guest insights team.

"Today's digital and omnichannel customers are looking to build relationships with brands that understand their individual needs," said Whittington. "Quantum Metric is uniquely positioned to enhance the way digital organizations listen and quickly act on customer needs across their entire ecosystem. As Chief Customer Officer, my goal is to help our clients make the most of their partnership with Quantum Metric. I value our clients' feedback on their evolving needs and expectations, so that we can adjust and grow together."

Partnership with Google Cloud expanded.

Quantum Metric also expanded its partnership with Google Cloud in 2024, selecting Google Cloud as its primary AI technology provider. The alliance with Google Cloud enabled Quantum Metric to leverage the power and scale of Google Cloud's infrastructure, resulting in a 10% increase in Quantum Metric customers and a 40% increase in ARR with Quantum Metric customers. Quantum Metric was also named a Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year in 2023.

With the planned launch of new Gen AI capabilities in early 2025, Quantum Metric expects to continue growing its customer base and deepening its existing partnerships For more information on Quantum Metric visit: www.quantummetric.com

About Quantum Metric:

Quantum Metric is the customer-driven digital analytics platform for today's leading organizations. Providing a simplified approach to monitor, diagnose and optimize the digital journeys that matter most, the Quantum Metric platform offers in-depth customer understanding, quantified and tied to core business objectives. Today, Quantum Metric captures insights from 50% of the world's internet users, supporting global brands across every industry to get to the heart of their customer, with greater speed and efficiency. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit www.quantummetric.com .

