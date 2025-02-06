BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES FEBRUARY EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE

The February edition of FinTech Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Ayden, Mastercard & Sofi

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has released the latest edition of FinTech Magazine .This publication is highly regarded by voices within the Financial Sector for its in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the industry.

FinTech Magazine

This month's edition features a look at DORA and what this means for Fintech and Finserv industries. With exclusive insights from executives from Snowflake, Capgemini, Blackcatcard, Portegrity and more!

"Strategic AMS is less about outsourcing tasks and more about establishing this strategic relationship" - Victor Domingos, Hitachi Digital Services.

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Ayden, Mastercard, Sofi and more. Plus the Top 10: FinTech Influencers.

You can visit FinTech Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing financial industry.

