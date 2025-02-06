DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 06-Feb-2025 / 17:17 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 6 February 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 6 February 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 140,003 Highest price paid per share: 110.50p Lowest price paid per share: 108.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 109.5620p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 323,376,509 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (323,376,509) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 109.5620p 140,003

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 760 108.50 08:09:24 00321362294TRLO1 XLON 400 108.50 08:36:53 00321373466TRLO1 XLON 412 108.50 08:36:53 00321373467TRLO1 XLON 600 109.00 09:32:47 00321403160TRLO1 XLON 300 109.00 09:33:38 00321403620TRLO1 XLON 400 110.00 09:42:41 00321408158TRLO1 XLON 400 110.00 09:43:13 00321408586TRLO1 XLON 548 110.00 09:43:13 00321408587TRLO1 XLON 1561 109.50 09:48:41 00321410926TRLO1 XLON 780 109.50 09:48:41 00321410927TRLO1 XLON 300 110.00 09:48:41 00321410928TRLO1 XLON 600 110.00 09:48:41 00321410929TRLO1 XLON 436 110.00 09:48:41 00321410930TRLO1 XLON 270 110.00 09:48:41 00321410931TRLO1 XLON 426 110.00 09:48:41 00321410932TRLO1 XLON 600 109.50 10:04:27 00321413692TRLO1 XLON 749 109.50 10:04:27 00321413693TRLO1 XLON 790 109.50 10:04:27 00321413694TRLO1 XLON 400 109.50 10:04:55 00321413710TRLO1 XLON 697 110.00 11:29:08 00321417428TRLO1 XLON 600 110.00 11:29:33 00321417452TRLO1 XLON 430 110.00 11:29:33 00321417453TRLO1 XLON 495 110.00 11:29:33 00321417454TRLO1 XLON 400 110.00 11:29:46 00321417459TRLO1 XLON 300 110.00 11:30:01 00321417472TRLO1 XLON 400 110.00 11:33:20 00321417724TRLO1 XLON 3214 110.00 11:50:24 00321418556TRLO1 XLON 3794 110.00 11:50:24 00321418554TRLO1 XLON 1206 110.00 11:50:24 00321418555TRLO1 XLON 1300 110.50 12:05:35 00321419717TRLO1 XLON 2600 110.00 12:15:06 00321420517TRLO1 XLON 617 110.00 12:15:06 00321420518TRLO1 XLON 5000 110.00 12:15:06 00321420516TRLO1 XLON 1140 110.00 12:36:30 00321421426TRLO1 XLON 1587 110.00 12:36:30 00321421428TRLO1 XLON 3860 110.00 12:36:30 00321421427TRLO1 XLON 300 110.00 12:42:42 00321421748TRLO1 XLON 5000 110.00 12:42:42 00321421749TRLO1 XLON 300 110.00 13:06:57 00321422885TRLO1 XLON 100 110.00 13:06:57 00321422886TRLO1 XLON 5000 110.00 13:06:57 00321422888TRLO1 XLON 1202 110.00 13:06:57 00321422887TRLO1 XLON 5000 110.00 13:06:57 00321422889TRLO1 XLON 3335 110.00 13:06:58 00321422890TRLO1 XLON 1656 110.00 13:09:22 00321423002TRLO1 XLON 1434 110.00 13:09:22 00321423000TRLO1 XLON 231 110.00 13:09:22 00321423001TRLO1 XLON 897 110.50 13:30:59 00321423824TRLO1 XLON 138 110.50 13:32:01 00321424093TRLO1 XLON 676 110.50 13:32:01 00321424094TRLO1 XLON 21 110.50 13:32:01 00321424095TRLO1 XLON 37 110.50 13:56:18 00321424977TRLO1 XLON 574 110.50 13:56:18 00321424978TRLO1 XLON 224 110.50 13:56:18 00321424979TRLO1 XLON 922 110.00 14:07:14 00321425404TRLO1 XLON 943 110.00 14:11:09 00321425512TRLO1 XLON 1056 110.00 14:11:53 00321425524TRLO1 XLON 835 110.00 14:15:29 00321425863TRLO1 XLON 316 110.00 14:15:29 00321425855TRLO1 XLON 1763 110.00 14:15:29 00321425856TRLO1 XLON 1299 110.00 14:15:29 00321425857TRLO1 XLON 1299 110.00 14:15:29 00321425858TRLO1 XLON 2402 110.00 14:15:29 00321425859TRLO1 XLON 2598 110.00 14:15:29 00321425860TRLO1 XLON 313 110.00 14:15:29 00321425861TRLO1 XLON 2089 110.00 14:15:29 00321425862TRLO1 XLON 1643 109.50 14:15:30 00321425867TRLO1 XLON 793 109.00 14:15:35 00321425883TRLO1 XLON 2488 109.00 14:34:22 00321427040TRLO1 XLON 829 109.00 14:34:22 00321427041TRLO1 XLON

