Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Medizin-Wende naht?: Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Krebs? Diese Nasdaq-Aktie könnte Geschichte schreiben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
06.02.25
15:29 Uhr
1,270 Euro
-0,010
-0,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2701,55019:49
Dow Jones News
06.02.2025 18:49 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Feb-2025 / 17:17 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
6 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               6 February 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      140,003 
Highest price paid per share:         110.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          108.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 109.5620p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 323,376,509 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (323,376,509) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      109.5620p                    140,003

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
760              108.50          08:09:24         00321362294TRLO1     XLON 
400              108.50          08:36:53         00321373466TRLO1     XLON 
412              108.50          08:36:53         00321373467TRLO1     XLON 
600              109.00          09:32:47         00321403160TRLO1     XLON 
300              109.00          09:33:38         00321403620TRLO1     XLON 
400              110.00          09:42:41         00321408158TRLO1     XLON 
400              110.00          09:43:13         00321408586TRLO1     XLON 
548              110.00          09:43:13         00321408587TRLO1     XLON 
1561              109.50          09:48:41         00321410926TRLO1     XLON 
780              109.50          09:48:41         00321410927TRLO1     XLON 
300              110.00          09:48:41         00321410928TRLO1     XLON 
600              110.00          09:48:41         00321410929TRLO1     XLON 
436              110.00          09:48:41         00321410930TRLO1     XLON 
270              110.00          09:48:41         00321410931TRLO1     XLON 
426              110.00          09:48:41         00321410932TRLO1     XLON 
600              109.50          10:04:27         00321413692TRLO1     XLON 
749              109.50          10:04:27         00321413693TRLO1     XLON 
790              109.50          10:04:27         00321413694TRLO1     XLON 
400              109.50          10:04:55         00321413710TRLO1     XLON 
697              110.00          11:29:08         00321417428TRLO1     XLON 
600              110.00          11:29:33         00321417452TRLO1     XLON 
430              110.00          11:29:33         00321417453TRLO1     XLON 
495              110.00          11:29:33         00321417454TRLO1     XLON 
400              110.00          11:29:46         00321417459TRLO1     XLON 
300              110.00          11:30:01         00321417472TRLO1     XLON 
400              110.00          11:33:20         00321417724TRLO1     XLON 
3214              110.00          11:50:24         00321418556TRLO1     XLON 
3794              110.00          11:50:24         00321418554TRLO1     XLON 
1206              110.00          11:50:24         00321418555TRLO1     XLON 
1300              110.50          12:05:35         00321419717TRLO1     XLON 
2600              110.00          12:15:06         00321420517TRLO1     XLON 
617              110.00          12:15:06         00321420518TRLO1     XLON 
5000              110.00          12:15:06         00321420516TRLO1     XLON 
1140              110.00          12:36:30         00321421426TRLO1     XLON 
1587              110.00          12:36:30         00321421428TRLO1     XLON 
3860              110.00          12:36:30         00321421427TRLO1     XLON 
300              110.00          12:42:42         00321421748TRLO1     XLON 
5000              110.00          12:42:42         00321421749TRLO1     XLON 
300              110.00          13:06:57         00321422885TRLO1     XLON 
100              110.00          13:06:57         00321422886TRLO1     XLON 
5000              110.00          13:06:57         00321422888TRLO1     XLON 
1202              110.00          13:06:57         00321422887TRLO1     XLON 
5000              110.00          13:06:57         00321422889TRLO1     XLON 
3335              110.00          13:06:58         00321422890TRLO1     XLON 
1656              110.00          13:09:22         00321423002TRLO1     XLON 
1434              110.00          13:09:22         00321423000TRLO1     XLON 
231              110.00          13:09:22         00321423001TRLO1     XLON 
897              110.50          13:30:59         00321423824TRLO1     XLON 
138              110.50          13:32:01         00321424093TRLO1     XLON 
676              110.50          13:32:01         00321424094TRLO1     XLON 
21               110.50          13:32:01         00321424095TRLO1     XLON 
37               110.50          13:56:18         00321424977TRLO1     XLON 
574              110.50          13:56:18         00321424978TRLO1     XLON 
224              110.50          13:56:18         00321424979TRLO1     XLON 
922              110.00          14:07:14         00321425404TRLO1     XLON 
943              110.00          14:11:09         00321425512TRLO1     XLON 
1056              110.00          14:11:53         00321425524TRLO1     XLON 
835              110.00          14:15:29         00321425863TRLO1     XLON 
316              110.00          14:15:29         00321425855TRLO1     XLON 
1763              110.00          14:15:29         00321425856TRLO1     XLON 
1299              110.00          14:15:29         00321425857TRLO1     XLON 
1299              110.00          14:15:29         00321425858TRLO1     XLON 
2402              110.00          14:15:29         00321425859TRLO1     XLON 
2598              110.00          14:15:29         00321425860TRLO1     XLON 
313              110.00          14:15:29         00321425861TRLO1     XLON 
2089              110.00          14:15:29         00321425862TRLO1     XLON 
1643              109.50          14:15:30         00321425867TRLO1     XLON 
793              109.00          14:15:35         00321425883TRLO1     XLON 
2488              109.00          14:34:22         00321427040TRLO1     XLON 
829              109.00          14:34:22         00321427041TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2025 12:17 ET (17:17 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.