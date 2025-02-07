Palantir Technologies has witnessed an extraordinary surge in its stock value, with shares skyrocketing by 29% following the release of exceptional fourth-quarter results. The data analytics specialist reported impressive revenue growth of 36%, reaching $827.5 million, while earnings per share more than tripled to $0.14. This remarkable performance was driven by substantial growth across both commercial and government sectors, with commercial revenue climbing 31% and government contracts surging by 40%. The company's stock reached an unprecedented high of $106.91, contributing to an astronomical year-to-date performance of over 370%, solidifying its position as a leading player in the artificial intelligence space.

Mixed Analyst Outlook

Despite the company's strong performance, Wall Street remains divided on Palantir's valuation prospects. The majority of analysts maintain a neutral stance, with eleven hold recommendations compared to two buy and five sell ratings. The consensus price target stands at $81.47, reflecting cautious optimism about the company's future. Looking ahead, Palantir projects ambitious targets for 2025, anticipating revenue of approximately $3.75 billion and an adjusted operating income of $1.57 billion.

