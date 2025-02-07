Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT" or "Northwest"), will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, after the markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

U.S./Canada (toll free): 1-844-763-8274

International: 1-647-484-8814

Link to audio webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/13957

A replay will be available until March 13, 2025, by accessing:

U.S./Canada (toll free): 1-855-669-9658

International: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 1201895

About Northwest

Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at November 14, 2024, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 185 income-producing properties and 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australasia. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information please visit: www.nwhreit.com.

