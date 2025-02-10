Beatbot Launches AquaSense 2 Series in Europe

Revolutionizing Pool Care with AI-Powered Technologies for Unmatched Cleaning Efficiency and Safety

BERLIN, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, the global leader in robotic pool cleaning technology, announces the official sale of its latest AquaSense 2 Series in Europe. This groundbreaking lineup redefines pool care with industry-leading innovations designed to deliver exceptional performance, reliability, and safety.

Leading the Future of Pool Cleaning

With the launch of its industry-first, 5-in-1 robotic pool cleaner - the AquaSense Pro - and its standard model, the AquaSense, back in 2024, Beatbot rapidly achieved a remarkable milestone, capturing 85% of the online sales market share. This success underscores Beatbot's leadership in the robotic pool cleaning industry, revolutionizing the way pool owners maintain their pools.

Building on this momentum, Beatbot is excited to introduce its new lineup which includes three advanced models -AquaSense 2, AquaSense 2 Pro, and AquaSense 2 Ultra-designed to meet the diverse needs of pool owners. Featuring cutting-edge technology and unparalleled durability, the AquaSense 2 Series is engineered to revolutionize pool cleaning with enhanced functionality and long-term reliability. Each model comes with a comprehensive 3-year warranty, ensuring customer satisfaction and peace of mind.

The AquaSense 2 Series introduces the most pivotal milestones in the pool cleaning industry, including:

Intelligent Navigation with AI: Optimized cleaning paths ensure full pool coverage, reducing missed spots and maximizing efficiency.

Optimized cleaning paths ensure full pool coverage, reducing missed spots and maximizing efficiency. Simplified User Experience: Features advanced app control with remote water surface cleaning in the Pro and Ultra models, along with SmartDrain water-release technology.

Features advanced app control with remote water surface cleaning in the Pro and Ultra models, along with SmartDrain water-release technology. Powerful Cleaning Capabilities: Exceptional suction and traction power handle various pool textures and layouts, leaving no debris behind.

Exceptional suction and traction power handle various pool textures and layouts, leaving no debris behind. Rigorous Durability Testing: Over 200 rounds of evaluation, including enhanced packaging, drop, and stress tests, withstanding over 5,000 durability cycles.

AquaSense 2 Ultra: Unmatched Innovation and Commitment to User Privacy

The flagship model, AquaSense 2 Ultra, boasts HybridSense Pool Mapping with AI Camera, an industry-first technology that delivers precise mapping for pools of all shapes and sizes. Its groundbreaking 5-in-1 cleaning capabilities ensure comprehensive coverage, cleaning floors, walls, waterlines, water surfaces, and even purifying the water. Backed by extensive testing in pools with various configurations, the AquaSense 2 Ultra guarantees superior performance, providing pool owners with an unparalleled cleaning experience.

Beatbot is committed to delivering not only exceptional performance but also prioritizing user privacy and data security. As the first in the industry to earn the ETSI EN 303 645 Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection Certification from TÜV Rheinland, Beatbot sets a new benchmark for customer trust and product excellence. With internationally leading capabilities in compliance, Beatbot aligns its privacy management goals with GDPR and ISO/IEC 27701 standards, ensuring that all user data is handled with the utmost security and transparency.

Open Sales Details

Customers in Germany, France, Spain and Italy can purchase the AquaSense 2 Ultra (MSRP: 3,850 €), AquaSense 2 Pro (MSRP: 2,699 €), and AquaSense 2 (MSRP: 1,699 €) starting February 10, 2025. Early buyers can enjoy up to 30% OFF during a limited-time promotion. Experience the cutting-edge performance and innovative technology of Beatbot's AquaSense 2 Series on Beatbot's official website and Amazon store.

About Beatbot

Beatbot is a global leader in robotic pool care, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that redefine the pool cleaning experience. Founded by experts with over a decade of experience in home robotics, Beatbot has rapidly expanded with a strong R&D team comprising 70% of its workforce. The company holds over 216 patents (granted and pending), including 124 for groundbreaking inventions, and specializes in core technologies such as brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and space mapping navigation algorithms.

For more information about Beatbot and the AquaSense 2 Series, visit www.Beatbot.com.

