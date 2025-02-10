Small Businesses Get Future-Ready: Rinkel Launches Virtual Phone Services in the UK

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With UK landlines (PSTN) being phased out by 2027, small businesses face a shift in how they communicate. Rinkel, the Dutch telecom provider for freelancers and SoHo, is expanding its virtual phone services to the UK, offering a reliable, future-proof alternative to traditional telephony.

Rinkel's GSM-based technology ensures exceptional call quality and coverage, outperforming VoIP systems, especially in non-urban areas. Using its app, businesses can manage multiple phone numbers, collaborate with colleagues, and handle all communication from a single mobile device-without needing extra hardware or IT expertise.

Why Now?

With the PSTN phase-out approaching, businesses need flexible digital solutions that adapt to future demands. Rinkel's UK launch comes at the perfect time, offering small businesses the tools to stay professional, sustainable, and competitive. To learn more about Rinkel's services in the UK, visit start.rinkel.com/uk.

Adapting to Today's Work Environment

In the era of hybrid work, seamless communication is key. Rinkel's features, like call menus, business hours, and WhatsApp Business integration, help businesses maintain a professional image while adapting to flexible work models. Additionally, its AI insights provide actionable summaries and sentiment analysis, giving small businesses a competitive advantage.

A Sustainable and Cost-Effective Solution

Rinkel also supports sustainability by enabling businesses to manage multiple numbers on one device, eliminating the need for desk phones and reducing hardware waste. Affordable pricing and international calling included in all plans make it a cost-effective solution for businesses aiming to streamline their communication.

A Proven Track Record in Europe

Rinkel has already established itself in The Netherlands, Spain and Sweden and is now entering the UK, a key hub for entrepreneurship. Trusted for its simplicity and reliability, Rinkel empowers small businesses to focus on growth without worrying about complex telephony systems.

"The UK's vibrant entrepreneurial community makes it an ideal market for Rinkel," says Jeroen van Vierzen, CEO of Rinkel. "We're thrilled to help small businesses adapt, work smarter, and future-proof their communication."

Key Features of Rinkel

Manage business communication through one app-no desk phones required.

Affordable, transparent pricing with no hidden fees.

Seamless international calling to over 50 countries.

GSM-powered reliability, even in rural areas.

Work-life balance tools like business hours and WhatsApp Business.

AI insights for call summaries and customer sentiment tracking.

About Rinkel

Founded in the Netherlands in 2014, Rinkel is a leading provider of virtual phone solutions designed for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Combining cutting-edge features with simplicity, Rinkel helps businesses communicate professionally and efficiently, wherever they are.

