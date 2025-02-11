Amazon's recent stock surge has prompted a strategic reevaluation from market analysts, despite the company's impressive fourth-quarter performance. While maintaining optimism about the company's trajectory, analysts at Phillip Securities have adjusted their recommendation from "Buy" to "Accumulate," simultaneously raising their price target from $240 to $270. This adjustment follows Amazon's exceptional quarterly results, particularly in its cloud division AWS, which achieved a remarkable 19% year-over-year revenue growth and elevated its operating margin to 36.9%. The stock currently trades around $230, marking a significant 50% increase from last year's low.

Regulatory Challenges in Europe

The tech giant faces intensifying regulatory scrutiny in the European Union, with new mechanisms like the Anti-Coercion Instrument and Digital Markets Act potentially imposing substantial financial penalties of up to 10% of global revenue for violations, doubling for repeated infractions. In Germany, the company has encountered additional hurdles, including a patent dispute resulting in the withdrawal of Fire TV 4K streaming devices from the market, though Prime Video services remain unaffected. Despite these challenges, Amazon's stock demonstrates resilience, maintaining steady trading levels.

