Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD witnessed an extraordinary market performance, with its stock soaring 21% in its best trading week since late 2020. The remarkable upturn, which continued with an additional 0.8% gain in Hong Kong trading on Monday, was primarily driven by the announcement of an innovative AI-powered driving assistance system. This new technology, dubbed "God's Eye," represents a strategic breakthrough in the company's market positioning. BYD plans to integrate this advanced Level 2+ autonomous driving system across its vehicle lineup, making it the first automaker in China to offer such technology at a price point below 70,000 yuan (approximately €10,000).

Financial Performance and Market Strategy

The aggressive rollout of intelligent driving technology across 21 models underscores BYD's commitment to maintaining its leadership in the world's largest electric vehicle market. This strategic initiative has already shown positive financial impact, with the company reporting a 24.65% increase in revenue to 214.39 billion Hong Kong dollars in the latest quarter. Analysts project a dividend of 3.72 CNY for the current year, reflecting growing confidence in the company's long-term prospects and market position.

